“Don’t Wanna Hear Any Slander!”: Jordan Poole Comes Up Big Against Sixers, Gets Praise From Draymond Green and Steve Kerr

The Golden State Warriors came back home tonight and showed us what makes them so good at Chase Center. Taking on the raging Sixers, Jordan Poole led the way for the defending champions against the MVP front runner Joel Embiid. He scored 33 points, including 19 in the 4th, to lead the Warriors past the Sixers 120-112.

After a rather slow first half, Jordan Poole came out of the break with the intent to win the game. He scored 24 points in the half on 7 of 11 shooting. Stephen Curry came up with 8 points and six rebounds, and Klay Thompson had seven points in the 4th to seal the deal for the Dubs.

Joel Embiid gave us a monster night, scoring 46 points, grabbing 9 rebounds, dropping 8 dimes, getting 2 steals, and a block. However, that wasn’t enough to stop the defending champions at Chase Center.

Jordan Poole gets praise from Steve Kerr and Draymond Green

After the game, Poole was stopped for the post-game interview. He happily stood back and talked to the NBCS Warriors crew. Chatting with them, he was asked whether it was Playoff JP who showed up tonight. Poole replied and said,

“It’s definitely Playoff JP, but what’s crazy is y’all know that. I don’t wanna hear anything else, all that extra slander that y’all be talking about.”

Even Head Coach Steve Kerr acknowledged Playoff JP. He complimented the game Poole played tonight and how he performed against an incredible team.

Draymond Green spoke about Poole as well. He complimented Jordan’s offense as well as how good he was on the defensive end.

This is great work from the 23-year-old. He is the future of the franchise and it’s great to see him step up and perform when called on.

How important will Poole be in the post season?

Last year, Jordan Poole was a huge reason why the Dubs went on to win the championship. He stepped up when needed and was a consistent threat off the bench. Leading the 2nd unit, Poole was also an important part of the lineup closing the games.

This year, with Andrew Wiggins out, his presence is more vital than ever. If he keeps working on his defense like he has, Poole will be lethal in the playoffs, and that would be a great help for the defending champions.