Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight Against The Cavaliers? Update On Pelicans Star’s Availability Following Loss To Ja Morant’s Grizzlies

The New Orleans Pelicans had a flawless three-game road trip before suffering a tough loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at home. Now, Willie Green’s boys fly to Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Having won three games in a row, Donovan Mitchell and co. are in incredible form and in order to defeat them, the Pelicans will need their big man, Zion Williamson. However, fans are wondering whether or not Williamson will be healthy enough to suit up.

The New Orleans Pelicans have one of the best young cores in the entire league. However, being injury-riddled, the Pels could face difficulties as they go up against the Cavaliers. For yet another game Matt Ryan and Larry Nance Jr. continue to be “OUT”. Whereas, joining Cody Zeller, Jonas Valanciunas, and Herb Jones, Zion Williamson is listed as “questionable” for the clash.

Zion has suffered a non-covid illness. Before the Memphis Grizzlies matchup, the 2x All-star was on the team’s injury report as “questionable” due to this same illness. Because he still took on the floor on Tuesday night, there is a huge possibility that he will suit up once again.

Zion Williamson missed out on a game due to an injured ankle

Zion played through the illness against the Grizzlies, but, wasn’t as productive as the Pelicans would’ve liked him to be. Despite playing for 25 minutes, the 6ft 6” forward only recorded 13 points and 3 rebounds as Ja Morant erased a 24-point deficit to snatch the win.

Earlier, Zion also missed out on the Pelicans-Wizards fixture due to a sprain in his left ankle. Having played all three games since then, it is safe to assume that the foot injury hasn’t been bothering him anymore.

The 23-year-old is regarded as one of the deadliest players in the league, when healthy. So far, he has only missed out on five games this season. But, his production has been far away from the expectations set for him.

Not struggling due to any injuries, Zion has only been averaging 22 points,5.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists. Even though NOLA has an impressive 16-12 record, he needs to step up. Only once Zion is performing at the All-Star level that he’s expected to, will the Pelicans be lethal enough to make a deep playoff run.