Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight Vs Grizzlies? Pelicans Release Availability Report on the 2021 All-Star

There would always be the debate of whether the New Orleans Pelicans chose right in selecting Zion Williamson as the #1 overall pick in 2019 and did the Memphis Grizzlies become the real winners of that year’s Draft as they got Ja Morant as the number 2 overall pick.

And however well Grizzlies have done since drafting Morant, we know nobody can pass on the opportunity to pass on something like Zion. No one had seen anything like him since LeBron James.

But on Tuesday, the Grizzlies again have the chance to prove that is better with Ja when they take on the Pelicans in New Orleans.

Also read: Charles Barkley Once Made a Generous $25,000 Tip Due to his Gambling Habit

Will Zion Williamson play tonight vs the Memphis Grizzlies?

If both the faces of the respective franchises do take the court tonight, it would be the first time the South Carolina duo will go against each other since February 2021.

But what has kept them from giving the NBA fans some high-flying Zion-Ja action might again spoil the party. As Williamson is a ‘Game Time Decision’ on the Pelicans’ list of injuries while Morant who has missed his team’s last outing against the Wizards is ‘probable’ in his team’s update.

— Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) November 14, 2022

Injuries have taken a toll on the 2021 All-Star since his debut in 2019. The man is also always under scrutiny for his weight, which has been a major factor playing a role in all his foot-related injuries.

But social media’s all-out attack on the 6ft 6”, 284 lbs star since the day he has set foot in the NBA is also way too much to take in mentally for a 22-year-old. If he plays and beats one of the best teams in the West, it would be the best way to answer his critiques.

Also read: “Shaq is Overrated? I’ll Punch You in the Face”: 325 lbs Shaquille O’Neal Reveals ‘Superpower’ in Upcoming HBO Documentary