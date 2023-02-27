Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs Magic? Pelicans Release Injury Update for 6ft 6″ Forward

Immediately after going on a 10-game losing skid, the New Orleans Pelicans seemed to have found their rhythm. They beat the Lakers, the Kings, and the Hawks in consecutive clashes. However, it is still safe to say that the Louisiana-based franchise is a horrific team with Zion Williamson sidelined.

Williamson suffered a hamstring injury during the 2nd January clash against the Sixers. He was only supposed to be out for a few weeks. Re-aggravating the injury, Zion has missed almost two months of playing time.

In this span, Willie Green’s boys have gone on to win only 7 out of 24 contests.

Also Read: 2023 Dunk Contest Champion Mac McClung Receptive to Face Pels Star Next Year

As Brandon Ingram and co. flew back to New Orleans, fans will be wondering whether or not Zanos will be suiting up for the matchup against the Orlando Magic.

Is Zion Williamson playing against the Orlando Magic?

When Paolo Banchero got drafted as the #1 pick of the 2022 Draft, fans were extremely excited to witness the Magic youngster in a duel with Zion.

Zion missed the first meeting between the two teams. With him being sidelined for tonight’s clash, we won’t be witnessing the two former Duke Blue Devils go against each other in this season.

Apart from the 6-foot-6 forward, the Pels will also be missing out on the services of Larry Nance Jr., E.J. Liddell and Dereon Seabron.

Certainly, the Pels will be severely undersized and might even get dominated in the paint.

Larry Nance Jr. (Left Ankle Sprain) is OUT for Monday’s game against the Magic#Pelicans | @MorrisBartLLC https://t.co/NjCmWkq9o8 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 26, 2023

Currently, NOLA sits 10th in the West. A win tonight will get them close to the 6th seed. On the other hand, a loss could result in them tumbling down to the 11th spot.

Also Read: Zion Williamson Could Have $40 Million Snatched Away From Him By the Pelicans Due to This Clause Amidst Yet Another Injury