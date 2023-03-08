Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs Mavericks? Pelicans Release Injury Update for 2X All-Star

Mar 1, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson (1, right) watches from the bench during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans got themselves out of a disappointing 10-game losing skid by winning 3 games in a row. However, that success was short-lived. Feeling the absence of Zion Williamson, the Pels again went on a losing spiral, having won merely 2 out of the 9 games since then.

With the Los Angeles Lakers grabbing a win against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Louisiana-based franchise now slip down to the 10th spot in the Western Conference. Hence, with merely 17 games left in the regular season, they are in desperate need of grabbing wins.

For the same, the availability of Williamson will be of utmost importance.

As Brandon Ingram and co. now fly back to New Orleans to begin their 4-game homestand against the Mavericks, fans wonder whether or not Zanos will be taking on the floor.

Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against the Mavericks?

After going down in the first few days of the new calendar year, the former Duke Blue Devil was re-evaluated once again after the All-Star break.

The organization released a statement that revealed that the 2-time All-Star “continued to make progress with rehabilitation”.

While the team didn’t mention any expected date of the return for their 284-pound forward, they have put him on the injury report for tonight’s clash.

Zion will not be playing tonight against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Joining the 6-foot-6 youngster are Jose Alvarado and Larry Nance Jr., who also are going to be sidelined.

Josh Richardson back in the lineup tomorrow against Dallas after missing the past two games due to personal reasons. No Larry, Jose or Zion as New Orleans begins a four-game homestand. — Christian Clark (@cclark_13) March 7, 2023

It will be extremely difficult for the shorthanded Pels to upset the Mavs. With Kyrie Irving and Doncic in sync, the likes of BI, CJ McCollum, and Trey Murphy need to have some of their best performances to emerge victorious.

Brandon Ingram stepping up in Zion’s absence

While Williamson continues his rehabilitation process, the fellow Duke alum has been playing incredibly.

In the last 13 games, the 6-foot-8 star has lodged 28/4.9/4.7 on 50.2/38.3/84.9 shooting splits.

Yes, these numbers haven’t translated into wins. However, it is motivating to see him find his rhythm.

Brandon Ingram’s stats in the last 13 games: 28.0 PPG/4.9 RPG/4.7 APG on 50.2% FG/38.3% 3P/84.9% FT He looks 100 percent healthy again, and now, he’s doing all that he can to keep this Pelicans team afloat until Zion comes back from injury. pic.twitter.com/EOWTtfE5zS — Mat Issa (@matissa15) March 7, 2023

Currently 2.5 games behind the 5th seed, the Pels can’t afford to wait for the southpaw to help them rise up the standings.

