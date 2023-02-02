Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs Mavericks? Pelicans Release Injury Update for 6ft 6” Star Forward

Jan 9, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson stands with teammates during a time out during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans started the 2022-2023 season as one of the best teams in the West. Sitting in the 3rd spot in the West for the longest time, Willie Green’s boys seemed to be dominant. However, NOLA faced a huge blow when Zion Williamson suffered an injury against the Sixers.

Sustaining a right hamstring injury, Zion has been forced to be sidelined. And despite CJ McCollum balling out and Brandon Ingram returning to the lineup, the Louisiana-based franchise is just not the same team without the 6-foot-6 forward.

Since going out in the 4th quarter of the 2nd January Pels-Sixers clash, the former Duke Blue Devil has missed out on 15 games. In this span, the Pelicans have been awful, to say the least.

Having gone 3-12 in Zion’s absence, New Orleans has gone from a top 3 seed to being 10th in the Western Conference.

Zion Williamson to miss out on clash against Luka Doncic and co.

In the midst of a 9-game losing skid, CJ McCollum and co. have lost to the likes of the Magic, the Wolves, and the Wizards, among a few other teams. Without a doubt, facing the #5 Dallas Mavericks is going to be extremely tough.

Luka Doncic and co. will be missing out on the services of big men Christian Wood and Maxi Kleber. However, with Zion Williamson OUT for at least another week, it seems highly unlikely that the Pels emerge victorious.

A @NBAonTNT update on the next phase for New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson: pic.twitter.com/ZpXD2y86JJ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 1, 2023

Zion has been averaging a staggering 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game in Year 4. His contributions were a huge part of the team’s success early on. However, with him sitting out for a few more games, the Pels will have to search for different players to help them win games.

Having been selected as an All-Star starter for the first time in his career, we hope Zion will be cleared to take on the floor for the prestigious exhibition game.

