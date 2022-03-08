Basketball

Is Zion Williamson playing tonight vs Memphis Grizzlies? New Orleans Pelicans release foot injury update for their star forward ahead of the clash against Ja Morant and co.

Is Zion Williamson playing tonight vs Memphis Grizzlies? New Orleans Pelicans release foot injury update for their star forward ahead of the clash against Ja Morant and co.
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
Is Ben Simmons playing tonight vs Charlotte Hornets? Brooklyn Nets release further update on former All-Star's back injury status
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Is Zion Williamson playing tonight vs Memphis Grizzlies? New Orleans Pelicans release foot injury update for their star forward ahead of the clash against Ja Morant and co.
Is Zion Williamson playing tonight vs Memphis Grizzlies? New Orleans Pelicans release foot injury update for their star forward ahead of the clash against Ja Morant and co.

Ahead of their clash against the Memphis Grizzlies, the New Orleans Pelicans release a foot…