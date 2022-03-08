Is Zion Williamson playing tonight vs Memphis Grizzlies? New Orleans Pelicans release foot injury update for their star forward ahead of the clash against Ja Morant and co.

Ahead of their clash against the Memphis Grizzlies, the New Orleans Pelicans release a foot injury update of the availability of Zion Williamson.

The New Orleans Pelicans had a rather poor start to the 2021-2022 season. With Zion Williamson being out with injuries, the organization went on to win merely one game out of their first twelve contests.

However, things have been much better for their franchise ever since the acquisition of CJ McCollum. The franchise has been winning much more, and now has a 27-37 record placing them 10th in the West, only 1 game behind the ailing Los Angeles Lakers.

Also Read: The former champion fails to back his tall claims, with the Nets falling below +500

More good news came from the NOLA front office when they released a positive update on Zion’s return. In a statement, the organization mentioned:

Recent imaging showed improved bone healing of the fifth metatarsal in Zion Williamson’s right foot.

He will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Pelicans (@pelicansnba)

Will Zion Williamson be suiting up against the Grizzlies tonight?

Fans have eagerly been waiting for Williamson’s return. However, according to the team’s latest injury report, Pels fans will have to wait just a little bit longer as “Zanos” will sit out against Ja Morant and co.

On their website, the team even stated that Larry Nance Jr and Kiara Lewis Jr will be out for the clash. They wrote:

New Orleans submitted a similar injury list this afternoon as recent games, with Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee arthroscopy) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) ruled out for Tuesday’s game at Memphis. In addition, Trey Murphy is listed as out due to his G League assignment.

For Memphis, they continue to play without the likes of Dillon Brooks.

Also Read: Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr comments about his DPOY’s return, what he brings to the table

With CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram gelling on the court, and Ja Morant playing like an All-NBA player, the Pels-Grizzlies clash will promise to be an exciting one.