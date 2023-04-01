Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs Clippers? Pelicans All-Star’s Injury Update Ahead of Crucial Seeding Game

Mar 30, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (C) talks with guard Jose Alvarado (L) and assistant coach Fred Vinson (R) in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been 40 games and almost three months since we last saw Zion Williamson in action. The New Orleans Pelicans have done quite well in that period as they did last season also in his absence. Pesky Peicans are 16-14 without their All-Star which also included a 10-game losing streak.

After defeating the Nuggets on Thursday, they are 7-3 in their last 10 games. Brandon Ingram has hit his best form right when he should have. The former Lakers forward is averaging over 28.7 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists in his last 9 outings.

However, if they want to get beyond the first round of playoffs this season, they will need Zion back in action as soon as possible. Will he be playing against the Clippers tonight? Let’s find out.

Zion Williamson will not play against the LA Clippers tonight

The 22-year-old will stay out for the Friday night encounter between the Pelicans and the Clippers which will potentially make a lot of movement in the Western Conference seedings.

Medical Update on Zion Williamson: Following a re-evaluation on his right hamstring strain, Zion Williamson has been cleared to return to on-court activities. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 22, 2023

He is to be re-evaluated in the coming week. If he gets back healthy and is able to perform even 80% of his usual self, we are in for a treat in the West.

What would Zion’s return mean for the West?

With the Clippers, Warriors, Pelicans, Wolves, and now even the Lakers fighting for

the 5th and 6th spot, the West is already proving to be more entertaining than the East.

Sure we haven’t reached the postseason yet, but the dogfight that we are witnessing night in and night out, it is not less than any playoff game.

It is not going to tone down now. There is still a chance to catch up on the action if you have missed some games of late. You can start now and set your priorities straight before the showdown begins.