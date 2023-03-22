“It Makes Me Lose Hope For Humanity”: Draymond Green Shows His ‘Disgust’ on the Andrew Wiggins’ Rumours

Andrew Wiggins must have gone through a lot these past few days just because of a rumor that probably just started on the internet because of his prolonged absence from the Warriors team citing personal issues.

It involved his wife and kids with no particular proof of anything, and just stories on top of stories that would anybody’s gut wrench when they.

We would not get into the details of the rumor because it is too disgusting to discuss all over again. We are just here to bring you what Draymond Green has to say about the whole thing.

Draymond Green feels disappointed about humanity after Andrew Wiggins rumors

Green finally had his say on the subject which most of the Warriors players are keeping themselves away from on his latest episode of the Draymond Green Show.

“It makes me lose more and more hope for humanity,” said Draymond, speaking about how disgusting it is to talk about anybody’s personal life in the first place. And to do it with no proof makes Green visibly sick.

He also talked about how the Warriors would need Wiggins and Gary Payton II back to contend this year.

Wiggins’ importance in the team

We saw Wiggins take on defensive duties off from Green’s shoulders to perfection. And the 4x NBA champion was happy enough to help the former Wolves forward without any hesitation.

His defense led to so many things that the Warriors did, even on offense that Green remembered his conversation with Pistons legend Joe Dumars. And so, quite clearly Wiggins’ absence has Green and the Dubs in trouble, as we near the post-season.

As far as GPII goes, as Green said, the 6ft2’ point is one of the biggest lob threats on the court. His solid defensive hands are of utmost importance for the defending champs to contend this season.