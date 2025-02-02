“It Was Whispers Bro I Can’t Share”: Andrew Schulz Refuses To Reveal His Conversation With Jimmy Butler During Reserve Cup In Miami

Jimmy Butler’s relationship with Pat Riley and the Miami Heat front office is virtually non-existent at this point. He’s had 3 separate bouts of suspensions over the past 6 weeks and it was his 2nd suspension (2 games for missing a flight to Milwaukee) that saw him link with comedian, Andrew Schulz, at the Reserve Cup draft in Miami.

Butler was clearly unaffected by the suspension handed out to him as he was all smiles at the event. Schulz took to his ‘Brilliant Idiots’ podcast to spill on how those interactions with the Heat star went. Of course, he technically didn’t ‘spill’ as he kept the intricacies of their conversation to himself.

“It was whispers bro, I can’t share. The man told me something in confidence,” said Schulz. It’s unclear what the two spoke about but knowing Schulz’s crass and direct style of humor, he certainly must have poked fun at the whole Butler-Riley ordeal that’s currently still in play. It’s not difficult to conceive in the slightest that Jimmy happily reciprocated given his playful nature.

“I’m not going to post any picture of Jimmy. I don’t want to get him in trouble, he’s a nice guy,” continued Andrew. Funnily enough, he woke up to a video of himself on Jimmy’s social media which goes to show that he simply doesn’t care about ticking off the Heat front office.

Fast-forward to present day and Butler is yet to be traded as he serves his 3rd suspension with the team. With the February 6th trade deadline fast approaching, it’s difficult to imagine him returning to Miami after everything that’s transpired between him and the organization.

Schulz stands by Butler

Both Andrew and Charlamagne seem to agree with the notion that Pat Riley and the Heat FO have not handled this situation well. After being taken to two NBA Finals, they have refused to reward Butler with an extension which most believe he deserves.

“They did him wrong, they should’ve given him the extension….Jimmy by himself is going to win you one Playoff game by himself” said Schulz. The contrarian argument here is the Heat not wanting to pay Jimmy over $50 million a year via an extension that leads into his late 30s.

There are teams in the league who initially would’ve jumped at the opportunity to have Butler on their squad. Unfortunately for him, a handful of these organizations are reportedly turned off by the idea of Jimmy given how Bernie Lee and his camp have handled this situation.

Fans and pundits have also cautioned against trading for him as they believe he brings about a whirlwind of drama and baggage to any team he ends up on. The most popular destination is the Suns and with the Heat’s asking price on Jimmy going down and Phoenix still not having found a viable package for him might not be all too great of a sign for the 6x All-Star.