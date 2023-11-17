“It’s a Bad Visual for Draymond Green”: Steve Kerr Agrees With NBA’s 5-Game Suspension Worth $769,970 for Warriors’ Star

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors received an update on his Tuesday night actions lat night. The NBA decided to suspend the former DPOY for 5 games following his actions. The suspension won’t only hurt the Warriors, who are missing Stephen Curry right now, but Green as well. The 5-game suspension would make Green lose out on $769,970 in game fees, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1724962628252954930?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Ahead of the Thunder game, Steve Kerr was asked about Draymond Green’s 5-game suspension. Here’s what the Warriors’ Head Coach had to say,

Advertisement

“Yes, he definitely took it too far,. I didn’t have a problem with him getting Rudy [Gobert] off of Klay [Thompson]. … I thought Rudy was wrong for putting his arms on Klay, regardless of his intentions. So I had no problem with Draymond getting him off of him, but he’s gotta let go.” “He hung on for like six, seven seconds. It was a terrible visual for the league, for Draymond, for everybody, so Draymond was wrong. He knows that. It’s a bad look. The five games [are] deserved, and we move forward.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBCSWarriors/status/1725351250399764979?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Further, Marc J. Spears reported that Steve Kerr said Draymond Green “has to find a way to not cross the line… for a physical act of violence. That’s inexcusable.”

For now, the Warriors have four and a half games to figure out how they’re going to win games without their defensive anchor. Hopefully, Stephen Curry will return for the next game against the Thunder, which will take a bit of the pressure off of the team.

Skip Bayless Was Dissatisfied With Draymond Green Getting Only 5 Games

Any time there is an altercation of the level that we saw between Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert, there are always varying opinions. Some, including Shaquille O’Neal, believed that Rudy Gobert should have been ejected too. On the other hand, there are people like Skip Bayless.

Advertisement

The veteran analyst doesn’t believe the league punished Draymond enough for his actions. Earlier today, he expressed the same on Undisputed.

“When he acts out, he really acts, he overacts. And it’s one thing just to pull Rudy away with some kind of headlock, it’s another pulling and pulling back to go 20ft back. It was exaggerated and it was worse and worse and worse. It turned the NBA into a WWE sort of.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/undisputed/status/1725180107537662352?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

For now, Draymond needs to be careful about his actions for the rest of the season. He has already picked up three technical fouls, two ejections, and one Flagrant 2 foul. Knowing how important he is to the team, the veteran star should be more careful, just like Steve Kerr emphasized.