“It’s Actually Scary”: A’ja Wilson Has To Remind Boyfriend Bam Adebayo To Not Be As Competitive

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

A'ja Wilson(L) and Bam Adebayo(R)

It has been over a year since the Paris Olympics, where Team USA rocked the world with its gold medal-winning performance. But Bam Adebayo returned home with another prize, A’Ja Wilson. They may have been dating even earlier, but that is when their relationship became somewhat public. Now, they talk about each other openly, and Wilson recently revealed something unique about her partner.

Wilson and Adebayo are both stars. Wilson is arguably on an even higher level within the WNBA, where she has established herself as an all-time great, especially after capturing her fourth MVP earlier this year and then winning another ring with the Las Vegas Aces. Adebayo may not be on quite the same league-wide star level in the NBA, but he is unquestionably an icon within the Miami Heat fandom.

One area where Adebayo eclipses Wilson, possibly, is sheer competitiveness. In fact, even when they’re at home chilling or playing something together, Adebayo forgets the informal setting and treats it like a Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

On the Not Gonna Lie podcast, Wilson said, “It’s actually scary how competitive it is. We do escape rooms in our off time. Sometimes I’m like, ‘Bam, we’re on the same team!’” 

“But he finds a clue, let me go find one before him. I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I’m doing it, A’ja.’ Like, I’m like, ‘Really? Come on.’ So, yeah, it’s very competitive. Very competitive.”

It’s natural for even Wilson to be competitive. You don’t become a basketball legend in the best basketball nation in the world without that. But going at each other’s throats while playing ‘Escape Room’? It works for their relationship, so fair play to them.

But it’s not all battles and ‘who’s better than whom’. They’ve had plenty of sweet moments captured over the last year. While Wilson was celebrating her WNBA Championship win earlier this year, Adebayo was on her side and was even helping her with small things while she was busy enjoying the moment.

The way they support each other has also been heartwarming to see for the basketball community. In a segment with Good Morning America, the host said what fans all over felt. “We see you with him, we see him at your games, with your family, how have you been able to support each other as professional athletes?” 

Wilson replied by stating that support is the foundation of their relationship. They knew it wasn’t going to be easy, considering the spotlight on both of them at all times.

“At the end of the day, we want it to work, and when we see the behind the scenes, when we see the down days, the good days, we know we have to show up, because you know how hard it took to get to the point,” Wilson added“In my eyes, he’s perfect.” 

