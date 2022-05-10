Basketball

“It’s always family, it’s always love when we see each other”: MJ’s son Marcus Jordan gives an insight into his family’s ties with LeBron James

"It's always family, it's always love when we see each other": MJ's son Marcus Jordan gives an insight into his family's ties with LeBron James
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"It better get Sebastian Vettel a podium at some race"- Aston Martin are set to bring in major defining upgrades to the AMR22 at the Spanish Grand Prix
Next Article
“Stephen Curry has the mindset that he is the best shooter of all time”: Klay Thompson showers his Splash Brother with high regards for a solid 18-point 4th quarter outing in Game 4 vs Grizzlies
NBA Latest Post
“Michael Jordan’s book is complete, whereas LeBron James’ book is still be written”: When Derek Fisher gave an interesting perspective on the James-Jordan GOAT debate
“Michael Jordan’s book is complete, whereas LeBron James’ book is still being written”: When Derek Fisher gave an interesting perspective to the GOAT debate

Back in 2017, Derek Fisher gave a sensible reason why comparing LeBron James and Michael…