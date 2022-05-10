“It’s always family, it’s always love when we see each other”: MJ’s son Marcus Jordan gives an insight into his family’s ties with LeBron James

Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan gives an insight into his family’s relationship with Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Probably two of the greatest players to pick up the basketball, Michael Jordan and LeBron James, are pitted against each other on almost every radio show, podcast, and television debate. The constant topic of discussion being who is the NBA GOAT?

Millions tune in, finding new angles to the age-old debate. Though there can never be unanimity over this topic, it continues to create headlines even today. It’s been almost two decades since MJ retired while James is still playing in the league. Thus it’s not even fair to compare the two right now.

According to popular perception, there exists a sense of animosity between the two basketball savants, also extending to their close circles. However, this misconception was busted by non-other than MJ’s second-oldest son Marcus Jordan.

During a recent appearance on the Bulls Talk Podcast, Marcus narrated his interactions with James, giving further insight into his father’s relationship with the Lakers superstar.

Marcus Jordan spills the beans on his family’s interactions with LeBron James.

With the constant narratives and storylines driven by the media, one may believe MJ and LBJ don’t see eye to eye. On the other hand, the GOAT debate only fuels such perceptions. Nonetheless, we got to see the two bond during NBA’s recent 75th-anniversary commemoration in the ASG held at Cleveland.

Michael Jordan and LeBron James Meet at NBA 75th Anniversary pic.twitter.com/Hs8FAlkSSv — ProfameZ (@ProFameZ) February 21, 2022

During a recent appearance on a podcast, MJ’s son Marcus would shed further light on the relationship between his father and James.

“I mean, LeBron is family man, he’s part of the Nike family, obviously,” said Marcus. “Anytime I’ve seen LeBron or his crew, they have always treated me like family, like Rich and all those guys. Anytime we see each other we make sure we dab each other up.”

With fans and the media trying to pit the two constantly, Marcus adhered to the fact that both MJ and James didn’t pay too much heed to such noise.

“They’re both really competitive. They both respect each other’s game. It’s always family. It’s always love when we see each other.”

While Marcus didn’t reveal much, considering the private nature of MJ. Though this was enough evidence to silence the haters of the two superstars, there is no doubt that the GOAT conversation shall continue to be America’s favorite barber-shop conversation.

