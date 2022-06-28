Basketball

“If Russell Westbrook made half the layups he missed, Lakers would’ve been 2nd seed”: NBA Twitter’s theory shows Brodie’s impact as he is due $47million for upcoming season

“If Russell Westbrook made half the layups he missed, Lakers would've been 2nd seed”: NBA Twitter’s work shows Brodie’s impact who is due $47million for upcoming season
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
"I have missed batting on spin friendly wickets": Steve Smith labels turning wickets exciting ahead of Sri Lanka test series
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“If Russell Westbrook made half the layups he missed, Lakers would've been 2nd seed”: NBA Twitter’s work shows Brodie’s impact who is due $47million for upcoming season
“If Russell Westbrook made half the layups he missed, Lakers would’ve been 2nd seed”: NBA Twitter’s theory shows Brodie’s impact as he is due $47million for upcoming season

The Russell Westbrook experiment will haunt the Lakers and LeBron James for years to come,…