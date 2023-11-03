“It’s Gonna Be Trouble for a Lot of People”: Damian Lillard Showered Raptors’ Scottie Barnes With Praise After ‘Dominant’ Game Against Bucks

Damian Lillard reserved high praise for 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes after his impressive performance against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks slumped to their 2nd defeat of the season amidst concern over Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetkounmpo’s ability to play together.

Lillard, according to Basketball on X, claimed after the game that the 22-year-old had extreme potential and had everything he needed to succeed. Barnes, who has averaged over 21 points per game, thus far, produced an impressive performance that saw him return with a third double-double of the season.

He finished with a stat line of 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists in the match and was a constant menace on both ends of the court. He got four out of his six 3-point attempts. Apart from the win, he also received praise from Dame.

“He has got extreme potential. Obviously, he shoots the ball the way he shot it tonight, that is a weapon he has in his game, but the size, the versatility, the handles, he is making 3s tonight, he rebounds, he defends, he does everything,”

Lillard said, before claiming that Barnes will be a huge problem if he continues to improve.

“You got a guy like that, as long as he continues to get better, it’s gonna be trouble for a lot of people,”

Lillard, who himself struggled with shots the entire night, said.

The Milwaukee Bucks have looked a far cry from the kind of expectations the Dame’s move had created so far. Lillard scored only 15 points against the Raptors in more than 30 minutes, going 4-9 from the field. And it’s not just Dame who is expecting highly of the rookie, even Toney Allen had something similar to say.

Tony Allen expects a breakout season from Scottie Barnes

Former Celtics star Tony Allen only recently talked about the increased impact he expects Barnes to have as the season progresses. Allen argues that because Fred VanVleet is no longer in Toronto, Barnes will get much more time on the ball.

That seems to have translated on the court as well. Barnes was averaging 15.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last season. Those numbers have already increased to 21.3, and 9.7, respectively.

Barnes has also shown a marked improvement in his shooting despite becoming more of a volume shooter. Alongside a talented young core of the Raptors, Allen believes that Barnes is going to be the breakout star of the year.