“It’s Just Not in My Nature”: LeBron James, After Passing Jason Kidd on the TD List, Claims He Has ‘Only’ 2 of 3 Traits From the Nets Legend

LeBron James continues his campaign, as the King moves to the 5th spot in the All-time triple-doubles list. James passed Jason Kidd on the list, posting his 108th triple-double, after today’s game against the Kings. After a disappointing loss to the Kings, Lebron was asked to comment on passing Jason Kidd on the All-time triple-doubles list.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1725021326912455104?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Reacting to his achievement humbly, James decided to shine the spotlight on Jason Kidd. LeBron even talked about the things he learned and emulated from Kidd. Talking about that in detail, LeBron said,

Advertisement

“Making teammates better. No matter what. You can never do it individually, you can never do it by yourself. Also communication. Those are the two things that I have taken from him and been able to apply. The third thing I haven’t been able to apply, and I will never ever be able to apply, and that’s patience. It’s just not in my nature. He does a great job of it. So I got two out of three.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mcten/status/1725056232627884398?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Currently, both LeBron and Jokic are neck and neck in the triple-double race. Jokic has the edge over LeBron with 109 triple-doubles, while LeBron sits in the fifth spot with 108. It’s undoubtedly impressive that LeBron James can still move up record lists, even while being in his 21st professional season.

LeBron, who has made it known that he wants to play his son, Bronny James, will most probably move up more lists as he awaits the young prince’s arrival.

The Lakers fall once again

The Sacramento Kings have been climbing the ranks in the West, for the last few seasons. Not only that, but they just handed the Lakers their first home loss of the season, after taking down the purple and gold, 125-110.

Advertisement

LeBron James once again found himself without much help, as Anthony Davis scored just nine points in the entire game. Some assistance did come from the younger players, as D’Angelo Russell put up an impressive 28 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists for the night. Cam Reddish did his part as well, contributing 16 points and 2 rebounds for the game.

On the other hand, the Sacramento Kings showed up to play. Three of Sacramento’s players almost had 30 points, as Sabonis led all scorers with 29 points. Sabonis definitely had Davis’ number, as the Kings Center dominated his matchup. Sabonis had a season-high 16 rebounds in the game, while also dishing seven assists.

After their recent outing against the Kings, the Lakers look very exposed. Davis has turned into an undependable player, both due to injuries and his tendency to disappear during games. This is leading to LeBron playing ungodly minutes at the advanced age of 38. LeBron, who is averaging 33.7 minutes this season, is looking for help and the Lakers have once again failed to provide him with much.