“It’s kind of funny that like, we almost forgot who Klay Thompson is but I’m happy for him”: Giannis Antetokoumpo gives his flowers to the Warriors guard after the latter has a season-high 38-points

Klay Thompson’s explosive first half propelled the Golden State Warriors to a 122-109 home victory over the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Thompson finished with a season-high 38 points (15-24 from the field, 8-14 from three), while Poole had a productive 30. (9-16 from the field, 5-10 from three, 7-7 from the line)

Klay started hot, scoring 21 points (8-12 from the field, 5-8 from three) to go along with three rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block as the Warriors led 67-58 at halftime.

Also, Read – “Jordan Poole, don’t settle for 6th Man of the Year, be an All Star!”: Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr explains why he is so tough on the 22-year-old

Steph Curry had only seven field-goal attempts – his first game this season with fewer than ten – but he had eight assists, which allowed Thompson and Jordan Poole to dominate.

It was also another glimpse of what Jonathan Kuminga, could look like, as the 19-year-old scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds while holding up defensively against Giannis Antetokounmpo for long stretches of the game.

Giannis opens up about Klay Thompson’s return and his season-high game tonight

Klay Thompson torched the Milwaukee Bucks as he put up his highest points since his return after the 2019 NBA finals.

Milwaukee’s lone bright spot was Antetokounmpo, who scored 31 points (9-17 from the field, 12-18 from the line) and grabbed eight rebounds.

Thompson’s best game in over two years drew a raucous reception. More whooping and hollering could be heard from just inside the locker room door as he entered it.

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Klay Thompson erupts for a season-high 38 PTS to lead the @warriors to the win in The Bay! #DubNation Klay Thompson: 38 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 8 3PM

Jordan Poole: 30 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 5 3PM pic.twitter.com/5WNqe4EaJf — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

After the game, Giannis spoke about Klay’s return from injuries and praised his mental resolve.

Giannis said,

“It’s kind of funny that like, obviously we haven’t seen him in a while with his injury. It’s almost like we forgot who he is. He made one and we kinda weren’t urgent enough to discourage him from shooting the second one, third one, fourth one, so we weren’t urgent enough. But at the end of the day, obviously hurts to lose a game, but I’m happy. I’m happy for Klay. I’m happy for somebody who faces adversity, being able to come back and play at a high level. You know, not against us. But at the end of the day, my mindset is I never take away from somebody else. You know, he had a good game and you have to give him credit. He had a great game. He made tough shots. I’m happy that he’s back.”

Also, Read – “Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole put up numbers no Warrior has since Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant!”: Warriors’ duo becomes the second pair under Steve Kerr to record 30, 5 and 5 in the same game

“I was eager for a night like this,” Thompson said. “It was a great boost in our confidence, in my confidence. I really wanted 40 points. Thirty-eight is great, but 40 just sounds better. Whatever. It was a fun night at the office.”