“It’s the Only Time I’ve Been Nervous!”: Kobe Bryant Recalls How 1998 All-Star Game Featuring Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley Gave Him the Chills

Jan. 5, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (left) speaks with Oregon Ducks football players following the game against the Phoenix Suns at the US Airways Center. The Oregon Ducks are playing the Auburn Tigers in the BCS National Championship game on January 10th. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest players of all time. A Hall of Famer with a Hall of Fame resume to boot, Kobe won almost everything the league had to offer.

Five NBA Championships, an MVP, and numerous All-NBA and All-Star teams made. The Black Mamba had what many called the Mamba Mentality.

Bryant was never daunted by a basketball court. Although, there was a time when he was nervous. His first All-Star game, back in 1998.

Also Read: Kobe Bryant’s Former Teammate Slammed Dwyane Wade’s 15-Year-Old Daughter Zaya Wade for Honoring Him With a #8 Dress

Kobe Bryant felt nervous when he walked onto the court with Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, and other legends

Kobe Bryant was known for being one of the coolest and calmest players on the basketball court. Nothing fazed the man, and it was this mentality that propelled him to greatness.

However, this mindset didn’t come overnight. There was a time when the Black Mamba got nervous, one time and one time only. Back when he was in his first All-Star game in 1998, when he took to the court with Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Gary Payton, and numerous other legends.

“Only time I’ve been nervous for a game is 98, my first All-Star game. Because, obviously I was only 18 years old, and I’m looking around the locker room and I’m looking at Stockton, Barkley…coming out the court, Reggie Miller, Michael Jordan and Gary Payton, and Penny Hardaway. But it’s just…the list of legends just went on and on. So, that was the first time I ever got a little nervous. Outside of that…it’s just basketball. Just go out there and do what you do!”

Given the names on that list, it’s no surprise that Kobe was nervous. Anyone would be.

Kobe balled out during his first All-Star Game

Back in 1998, Kobe Bryant became the youngest player in NBA history to become an All-Star. And, despite his self-proclaimed nervousness, the Black Mamba showed up. He scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds, despite the loss.

Bryant truly was a legend. Even back in his teenage days, the young man was a star, nervousness and all.

Also Read: “Kobe Bryant Looked Like ‘You ain’t s**t’”: Brandon Jennings Describes an Encounter With The Black Mamba