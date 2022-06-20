“Ja Morant gives LeBron and Steph a C on their draft fits!”: The Grizzlies superstar rates the four-times champions’ outfit while overlooking his own terrible attempt

Ja Morant grades four-time champions, LeBron James and Stephen Curry for their NBA Draft outfits. He gives them a C, not like his was better!

Ja Morant is seated at the same table as the NBA’s finest players right now. But when it comes to drip, maybe not with the a-listers.

After an outstanding first half of the 2021/22 NBA season, the Memphis Grizzlies’ young sensation is garnering MVP consideration while establishing himself as one of the most electric superstars in the league.

The point guard has exuded confidence since entering the league. He never questioned himself and proved his critics wrong by storming the league and crushing competitors.

Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to the number 2 seed in the Western Conference. The grizzlies were knocked out of the playoffs by eventual champions, The Golden State Warriors.

Ja Morant has the top 4 and 8 of the 13 highest scoring Grizzlies games in regular season and playoff history He’s only been playing for 3 seasons. pic.twitter.com/THUbND7Q2k — Bryson🐻 (@BrysonWright3) June 18, 2022

Morant won rookie of the year in 2020 and promised to improve from there. And he’s done just that.

The Memphis Grizzlies guard was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player on Monday, his second major honor in three seasons. He is the first Memphis Grizzlies player to win the award.

Also, read – Kobe Bryant thinks Samuel L Jackson should play him while he ruminates growing out his hair to look like Django

Ja Morant grades LeBron James and Stephen Curry for their draft night outfits

Morant always seemed at ease in the same room as the big players. Before the 2019 NBA Draft, Ja completely demonstrated his confidence and attitude.

In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, the 2020 Rookie of the Year was tasked with judging draft pick attire from veteran players.

Taylor’s question began with none other than LeBron James. Despite his admiration for Bron, Ja was honest and critiqued The King’s attire.

“Come on, Bron. To be honest, I have no idea what colour that is. Then there’s the fit, which is similar to my fit, I can probably fit in there as well. That’s got to be a C.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basketball! (@dunkcinemas)

Ja’s grades did not only involve LeBron. Stephen Curry’s suit in 2009 drew criticism from Ja, who didn’t hold anything back.

Morant is now competing against these legends while striving to become one. This season, the Memphis Grizzlies finished second in the Western Conference standings.

Morant is a contender for the MVP title next season. Things are looking up for Ja and his team, and there are high expectations.

Also, read – “We thought Michael Jordan had altitude sickness”: The Flu Game as revealed by Chicago Bulls’ team physician from the 1997 NBA Finals