“Ja Morant goes out and is eating all of them up”: Isiah Thomas gives his flowers to the Memphis youngster while highlighting Ja’s fearlessness

Former Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas lauds Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant amid a sensational campaign.

Over the past 2 years, Ja Morant has proven to be one of the league’s most electrifying players. After grabbing the Rookie of the Year honors back in 2020, putting up a solid 17.8/7.3/3.9 stat line, the former #2 pick managed to improve his game furthermore.

Putting up 19.1 points, 7.4 assists, and 4 rebounds last campaign, everyone expected Morant to make his first All-Star selection. However, he was one of the many notable snubs for the same. And this season, the highflyer started the campaign with an aim to make his first-ever ASG selection and prove his doubters wrong.

So far, the 22-year-old has been sensational, to say the least. In only his 3rd year, the 6-foot-3 electric player has been achieving incredible feats while breaking several league and franchise records. Averaging 24.4 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.8 rebounds this season, he is leading the Grizzlies to the 3rd best Western Conference 30-15 record.

“Ja Morant has the willingness to compete against the star players”: Isiah Thomas

Former Pistons legend recently made an appearance on the “SiriusXM NBA Radio”, and spoke about Ja. The Hall-Of-Famer seemed to have been impressed by the 22-year-old’s current season. Zeke spoke highly of Morant:

“The most impressive thing about him, for me, has been his willingness to compete against the star players. And not only compete against them but accept the challenge to go out and beat them while giving them their respect but at the same time not shying away from the destination and journey that he wants to have in the league.

Too many times, people will see the opposing star point guards and just kind of give in. I like what Ja has done over the years. He’s gotten better and not only has he gotten better, but he looks at all of them right now as lunch. He goes out and he’s eating all of them up.”

Thomas himself is considered one of the most fearless guards in the history of the game. Coming from one of the game’s greatest is surely big for Morant.

Behind the leadership of Ja, this young Memphis team has been quite successful so far. Needless to say, with the likes of Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. leading the pack, the future looks bright for the Grizzlies franchise.