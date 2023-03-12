“Someday Ja Morant Will Have a Eureka Moment”: Skip Bayless Hopes For Grizzlies Guard to Grow Up Soon

Even if he keeps his head clean, stays out of trouble, and continues to be as good as he was before this whole gun incident, Ja Morant might never be able to erase it from the fans’ heads. The 23-year-old has supposedly started his journey toward redemption.

Both he and Grizzlies’ head coach Taylor Jenkins have emphasized upon getting some help even if it means he had to take time off the basketball court. He is currently out of action even after serving a two-game ban and being cleared off the case by Colorado Police.

REPORT: Ja Morant will remain away from the team for at least the next 4 games, via @wojespn pic.twitter.com/ifWhnw7ciM — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 8, 2023

And out of all people, as surprising as might be, FS1 analyst Skip Bayless has raised a supporting hand toward the Grizzlies guard relating to his own troubles when he was a young man.

Skip Bayless relates to Ja Morant and hopes he grows up soon

When Skip Bayless was young (even imagining it is tough), the veteran analyst claims to have been in thousands of trouble since he was a 14-year-old kid until about he was 20. Saying how he could relate to Ja having risked jeopardizing what he has today at youth, the 71-year-old hopes the Grizzlies star has his Eureka moment soon so that he can grow up.

Maybe someday Ja Morant will have a Eureka moment. For his sake, I hope that day comes sooner than later. It’s time to grow up. via @SkipBaylessShow:pic.twitter.com/8E2UbVIbsQ — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 11, 2023

That is surprising, be it he belonged from the mean streets of Oklahoma, nobody could have guessed him to have come out of a troublesome childhood.

However, while the whole basketball has been waiting for Skip himself to grow up someday for decades and finally say things like a sensible person for once, he hopes the same for another person. Ironic!

How are the Grizzlies dealing with it?

Grizzlies did well to keep Morant off for four more games when Adam Silver and the NBA were still deciding upon what should be done about its 2x All-Star after he successfully avoided a police case.

They also are doing somewhat well without him on the court had almost defeated the Clippers in his Ja’s first game out, a competitive one against the Lakers in the next, and then blew past a fit Warriors team.

Now they face the Mavericks to seek and even out wins and losses without their perennial star Saturday night. They are lucky to have Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, both being out of the game. Let’s see how they deal with it when Morant is back on the court.

