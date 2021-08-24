“Klay Thompson is an Ice-Cold Killer!”: Former Warriors’ Assistant Coach talks about how Monta Ellis got schooled by a rookie Klay

Former Warriors’ Assistant Coach Jerry Degregorio recalls the time when a rookie Klay Thompson ignored what Monta Ellis told him

If one asks any Warriors fan what they’re looking forward to the most, there would be one common reply trend. Seeing Klay Thompson back on the court in a Warriors jersey. While Stephen Curry is the heart of the Warriors, and Draymond Green the soul, Klay is the heartbeat.

There are many incidents and stories of Klay Thompson on and off the court, which just reinstates why Dubnation just absolutely loves him. We are seeing a lot of his boat stories currently, as he is splitting time between practices, rehab, and sailing. There have been incidents shared from the team’s time in hotels, or just on-court stuff. One such incident was shared by his former assistant coach from Klay’s rookie season.

Rookie Klay Thompson totally ignored Monta Ellis told him and dropped in a 3

Klay Thompson, as we all know, maybe the second-best shooter in the league, right behind his Splash Brother Stephen Curry. He has been hitting 3-point shots consistently, right from his rookie year. Klay holds the record for most 3s in an NBA game(14). He also holds various other mind-boggling records. In today’s league, if the ball goes to Klay and he has room to breathe, no one would mind him hoisting up shots. However, that wasn’t the case in his rookie year.

Monta Ellis started his career with the Warriors, and was in his seventh and final season with the Dubs, when Klay was a rookie on the team. During a game, Klay was putting up too many three-point attempts for Monta’s liking, and he ripped Klay apart for the same. Ellis said, “You’re taking too many shots. Pass the ball, you’re just a rook…”

Klay got a pass on the very next possession, and he put up a three and drilled it. Well, that’s just Klay being himself.

Then Assistant coach Jerry Degregorio remembers this moment, and it was then when he had called that KT would be an ‘Ice-Cold Killer’. Well, the coach wasn’t wrong. Being a 3x NBA Champion, a 5x All-Star, and a 3-point contest Champion. He also boasts the incredible feat of having made 40% or more from 3s, all throughout his career.

It would be a sight to see him don the Warriors colors again and compete for the Warriors.