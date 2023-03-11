“Ja Morant Gonna Make $231 million for dribbling”: Charles Barkley Wants Grizzlies Star to Give Up Being a ‘Gangster’

The Memphis Grizzlies revealed a couple of days ago that Ja Morant’s suspension had been increased to four more games. Having played the Warriors already, Ja Morant will now officially miss 3 more games. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the suspension cannot be extended. For all purposes, Morant is indefinitely out of the league. Or at least until the Grizzlies and the league are satisfied with the action.

In all fairness, the accusations leveled at him are clearly big enough to justify such a punishment. Ja Morant, after all, reportedly indulged in at least three violent altercations and then flashed a gun in a nightclub while on his own Instagram Live.

NBA on TNT Analyst and 76ers legend Charles Barkley reminded Morant of his fat paycheck and that he couldn’t risk his success. He also urged him to not waste his talent.

Charles Barkley wants Ja Morant to give up being a ‘gangster’

Charles Barkley recently sat down with Ernie Johnson on ‘The Steam Room’ and reluctantly talked about Morant. The Sixers legend showed genuine concern for the Grizzlies player and hoped he would mend his ways. Barkley argued that Ja was already successful.

Being the face of a franchise at 23 with an ensured $231 million in the next five years is as successful as it gets. But, in his warning, Chuck also reminded Morant to choose better in his life. He asked the superstar to waste his talents and give up being a gangster.

Charles Barkley: “He’s winning at life. He just signed a five-year $231 million dollar deal that kicks in next year. He’s winning. He’s gonna make $231 million dollars, bless him, bless him, bless him, for dribbling a stupid basketball. All he gotta do is don’t be a damn fool and idiot. And he can’t do that.” Barkley continued, “I hope you [Ja Morant] get your crap together. You gotta make your mind up. If you wanna be a gangster, be a gangster. But we would prefer you’d just be a great basketball player.”

Chuck detailed the Alabama murder case to warn Morant

Chuck talked about the Alabama murder case where a basketball player is accused of murdering a 23-year-old girl. Darius Miles has been officially indicted. Barkley pointed out Miles’ case to highlight how quickly things can change.

He suggested that at any given moment, the possession of a gun and its use could jeopardize his whole career. We hope Morant listens to Chuck and takes his advice. It would be heartbreaking to see a talent like him wasted on meaningless altercations.

