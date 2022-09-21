Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga Talks About How Kobe Bryant Helped “A Skinny Kid From Congo” Become An NBA Champion

The impact and supremacy possessed by Kobe Bryant were second to none. The “Black Mamba’s” influence ran beyond the American continent!

Kobe Bryant is the second greatest ‘shooting guard’ in NBA history, only behind the arguable ‘GOAT’, Michael Jordan.

The triumph and success experienced by Kobe, will not be paralleled by the majority of stars in the league. Barring a handful of NBA ‘Hall of Famers’.

Bryant has been a pivotal member of the Lakers franchise, since he joined the organization as a teenager, in 1996. All things considered, the alliance worked well for both parties in retrospect.

His accomplishments are a direct result of his inhumane work ethic, dedication, and drive to be the best version of himself. It’s the reason he has five NBA championships to his name, amongst numerous other accolades.

“Bean’s” work on the court led him to amass a stellar following, one that regarded him as the greatest. In his own right, the mentality and discipline displayed by Bryant on a nightly basis could be just as infectious.

Warriors forward, Jonathan Kuminga, has given an insight into his early years, citing how Kobe Bryant played a pivotal role in molding the Warriors’ prospect!

The 19-year-old has been an exciting talent to watch this past year. His game is indicative of a larger play in hand, by the Warriors organization.

A franchise that has overseen the development of multiple NBA champions, has potentially done the same with Kuminga.

Jonathan Kuminga first learned the game by watching Kobe highlights at an internet cafe in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Now at 19 years old, he’s an NBA champion. pic.twitter.com/FD8bjjSFRl — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 26, 2022

As per the NBA champion, Kuminga’s infatuation with the game, stemmed from his early years, watching the ‘Black Mamba’ play in an internet cafe in Congo.

Kuminga stated-

“Going to an internet cafe, at an early young age, just watching Kobe, that’s when I fell in love with basketball.”

Although a core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green has brought the team four championships, the organization has set itself up for success in the years to come as well.

This can be witnessed through their scouting, recruitment, and draft picks. Kuminga was a seventh overall pick in the 2021 draft. If things go as planned, the GSW might just continue tantalizing the NBA, in what could be another potential dynasty in the making.

