“Ja Morant, why don’t you sit down?”: Grizzlies superstar responds to troll in the stands asking him to rest during their defeat to OKC Thunder last night

Ja Morant gives his take on a Grizzlies fan trolling him and asking him to sit out.

Ja Morant returned to action last night after missing 2 games due to a knee injury as the Memphis Grizzlies lost 99-102 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Grizzlies are off to an incredible start this season, notching up 19 wins out of their first 31 games so far this season.

The Grizzlies sit 4th in the Western Conference after finding fine form in recent games. They had got to a troubled start and were looking at a tough run without their point guard who went down in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Grizzlies fell to 9-10 after that loss, but went on an incredible run in their last few games. They’ve won 10 of their last 12 games and look in playoff form.

Ja Morant suffered a non-contact injury and missed a healthy chunk of games for the Grizzlies but it only seemed to spark a revival of form for Memphis.

JA Morant addresses trolls among Memphis fans faction after loss to Oklahoma City Thunder

Ja Morant returned for the Memphis Grizzlies last night in only a second loss for them in their last 10 games. After a poor start to the season, the Grizzlies went on a hot streak winning 8 of their last 9 games before falling to the Thunder on Monday night.

Memphis found rich form without their young star and are playing of their best basketball in a while, led by Jarett Jackson Jr. who is putting up solid performances on both ends of the floor.

Morant’s return did not go as planned as the Former Rookie of the year endured a frustrating night on the whole. Morant finished the night with 16 points 8 assists and 6 rebounds and was on the receiving end of some flake from the Memphis fans.

Ja was running up the court as he heard a fan shout that the Grizzlies were playing better basketball without their star guard and asked him to sit out.

Memphis Grizzlies win streak at five games, improve to 10-1 without Ja Morant https://t.co/weLI4vSCCK — Commercial Appeal (@memphisnews) December 18, 2021

Morant addressed this dig from the fans and voiced his frustration and disappointment with the whole incident. A Memphis Grizzlies writer wrote on Twitter, explaining Ja’s reaction to the jibe from the fan and quoted him saying he was not sure why they said that and was bitterly disappointed.

Memphis’ defense went from the worst to the best in the last 10 games and they will look to maintain their hot form with the return of the star and continue vying for a playoff spot.

Ja Morant put out a tweet later in the night saying he will be off social media for a while as he and the Grizzlies will look to bounce from the loss last night continue their fine run.