Jalen Green Thanks Veteran Fred VanVleet for Guidance in Emotional Farewell to Rockets

The 2025 offseason has already been wild in terms of player movement in the NBA. Hall of Famer Kevin Durant, for one, was traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets. In return, the Valley received a couple of stars in Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, along with a handful of valuable draft picks.

Advertisement

The move came as a bit of a surprise, especially since Green, who was drafted second overall in 2021, looked destined to become Houston’s franchise player. Now, he’s writing his farewells to the team.

The business side of the NBA can be unforgiving, with players being forced to move even if they don’t want to. Still, Green revealed that he was grateful for his time with the Rockets, and penned his goodbyes in The Player’s Tribune to officially mark an end to his four-year stint in Houston. One of the people he expressed heavy gratitude for was Fred VanVleet.

Green reflected on his progress, recalling how in his rookie year, the Rockets won just 20 games. However, in a few short years, they emerged as one of the top teams in the Western Conference. “My rookie year, we won 20 games… Within three years, we had the Toyota Center packed out for a home playoff game. I’ll always be proud of that,” he stated.

VanVleet’s arrival brought a much-needed injection of championship-level DNA into the squad. He played a major role in turning the situation around and helped elevate those around him, including Green.

“We had our young core, but we also had vets like Fred VanVleet, guys who had really won in this league, showing us the way,” he continued. “I came out on a heater one night. I think I hit like three in a row to start the game, and the next time down the floor, I passed it. As a young dude, you almost got that guilt, you know? “I guess I gotta pass now,” he somberly wrote.

Fortunately, Fred told him that there was no need for him to pass if he was in the zone. “Man, Fred looked at me crazy in the huddle during the timeout, and he gave me the green light in front of everybody. Yo, did you just pass that? Shoot it again, bro. We’re running this s*** through you until you miss.”

As excited as Green is for his next chapter in Phoenix, it’s clear he’s going to miss what he helped build in Houston. The story about VanVleet feels sincere because in a league where players often try to carry the team on their own, he chose a different path. Instead of being selfish, he made an effort to get everyone involved, and Green kept improving because a veteran showed him how.

It’s the kind of relationship every rookie hopes to have with a seasoned pro. The league is an endless timeline of moments. Some good, some bad. And without someone to share their experience, you’re basically forced to figure it all out on your own.

Green isn’t exactly going in blind in Phoenix, but the atmosphere there is completely different. He’ll need to build chemistry with Devin Booker and try to help a franchise that just came off its worst season in four years bounce back. Can he do it? If he remembers VanVleet’s advice, he just might.