Jalen Rose uses Michael Jordan’s 10x Scoring Title and 9x All-Defensive Credentials to Favor him in 1v1 vs LeBron James 

Jalen Rose once passionately refuted Jay Williams’ claims that LeBron James could outbattle Michael Jordan in a one-on-one game.

The age-old debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James, regarding who the greatest basketball player of all time is, will remain pertinent to the sport till the end of time.

Much has been articulated regarding who is superior without considering circumstances and mentality. It goes without saying that Jordan’s laurel of capturing six NBA championships in six years while dominating every year he was active in the 1990s makes it impossible to rival the aforementioned argument.

LeBron James, in lieu will forever hold the argument that he was consistently eminent for over 20 years when he hangs it up. Numerous NBA Hall of Famers and current players have made their pick regarding the accolade for the greatest title.

One such former NBA player, Jalen Rose, has provided his two cents on why James would not topple Jordan in an individual battle.

Jalen Rose provides two primary rationales as to why LeBron James would not beat Michael Jordan in a one vs. one.

Over the decade, arguments for both NBA champions have been made about why one reigns supreme over the other. However, there haven’t been any factual statements to present why one would beat the other in a hypothetical one vs one game.

The reason why the argument wouldn’t be sustainable is due to the fact that basketball is a sport contested between two teams. And while ISO plays are a pivotal facet of the game, enabling stars and franchises to prove their ascendance and win games, it can never be used to judge who the better player is between two stars.

Nonetheless, Jalen Rose, who had played against Jordan and James, gave his insight into why Jordan would not have any trouble putting a stop to James. Rose, currently an analyst, got into a heated debate with former NBA player Jay Williams regarding the topic.

Williams made arguments as to why James would emerge successful, which astounded Rose. To which Rose said:

“So why it would never happen is because Michael Jordan was All-Defensive First team nine times..So Michael Jordan led the league in scoring 10 times, okay 10! LeBron James led the league in scoring once! So Im talking about a guy who’s been the best offensive player and the best defensive player!”

While Rose’s arguments provide for strong reasoning in Jordan’s favor, the 50-year-old conveniently left out the vast differences in eras, circumstances, and style of play.

When Jordan played, he was granted time to grow into his distinction. He was perceived as the savior of Chicago, which had been abysmal since the franchise’s inception. Not to mention, he was primarily a scorer.

James had substantial expectations placed upon him. The laurels of scoring titles and Defense titles didn’t resonate with him as much as winning. And while the six NBA Finals losses will be brought up to refute the winning argument, it’s often forgotten that James has made it to ten NBA Finals.

The GOAT argument is flawed!

As far as the argument about which player is superior, there will never be a conspicuous answer to that. So individuals can play their make-believe scenarios all they want, but they must never forget that this argument can never be proved as long as the story of basketball exists.

However, you can look into dominance, consistency, and longevity as parameters to stake your claim for either side. So regardless of who you believe the greatest is, it must be comprehended and accepted that these two men are head and shoulders above their competition.

They have displayed greatness over the course of their career and have defied expectations on several occasions.

