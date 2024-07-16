Jamal Murray Contract Extension: Shams Charania Delivers Update on Nuggets Guard’s Potential Deal

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts after a play in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray‘s current deal with the franchise expires in a year, prompting speculation about his future. He’s eligible to sign a four-year, $208 million contract extension and would find suitors willing to offer him that deal if the Nuggets balk at that price tag. However, the guard believes the franchise will do right by him and hand him the max deal.

During an interview on SiriusXM NBA Radio, The Athletic’s Shams Charania revealed that in his recent conversation with Murray, the 27-year-old claimed he wanted to return to Colorado and sign a long-term deal with the Nuggets. The NBA insider said,

“I spoke to Jamal Murray last week at Team Canada’s practice. He’s very well aware they want to keep him long-term, and he told me he wants to be there.”

When asked why Murray and the Nuggets are waiting until after the Olympics to sign the deal, Charania said he was unsure about their thought process but pointed to the guard’s injury history as a potential reason. The guard missed the entire 2021-22 season with a torn ACL and has played at least 60 games just once in the last five campaigns.

However, General Manager Calvin Booth is seemingly unfazed about his injury history. In an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio, he spoke about the Nuggets’ intention of signing Murray to an extension. He claimed the front office would resume negotiations with the guard after the Paris Olympics. Booth highlighted the veteran’s contributions to the franchise and reiterated that the team has no intention to let him leave. He said,

“I mean Jamal’s been a staple of our program for the last eight years…Obviously, we’re very interested in getting something done with him.”

“We are very interested in getting something done with [Jamal Murray]” Nuggets GM Calvin Booth gives the latest on contract negotiations with their star guard with @TermineRadio , @jumpshot8, & Ryan McDonough. More from #NBA2KSummerLeague here! https://t.co/VlbXHeaTGV pic.twitter.com/WdQAQlH08P — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 14, 2024

It’s no surprise why the Nuggets aren’t concerned about offering Murray a max contract despite his injury history. He is a proven playoff performer and was crucial in their run to the championship in 2023. For the guard, leaving a stacked roster that boasts three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, forwards Aaron Gordon, and Micheal Porter Jr. doesn’t make much sense either.

Neither side would benefit from parting ways. It’s best for Murray and the Nuggets to stick together for the foreseeable future, which seems to be their plan.