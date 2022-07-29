“Jamal Murray is the Black Wolverine!”: NBA Twitter reacts to Odell Beckham Jr.’s viral reaction to Nuggets star’s hairy body

Jamal Murray is a very talented basketball player. He also has a new nickname, ‘Jamal Furray’, after OBJ saw his hairy body!

On April 12th, 2021 the Denver Nuggets suffered a huge blow after their superstar guard Jamal Murray went down with an injury. The 25-year-old suffered a torn ACL and was out indefinitely.

So severe was the injury, that Jamal missed the entirety of the 2021-2022 NBA season. One where his teammate Nikola Jokic win his second MVP, before being knocked out by the Warriors in the Playoffs.

Fortunately, he is expected to make a return in the upcoming season. Hopefully, this info will prove true, unlike previous reports that suggested he would be ready by March.

Sources: Jamal Murray is set to return in the month of March. The team wants Murray to feel comfortable in not rushing the return but the medical staff is ready to clear him in this time table pic.twitter.com/kpkLuWE2UT — JACK SETTLEMAN (@jacksettleman) February 23, 2022

Also Read: “Y’all think I don’t wanna be out there…crazy!”: Jamal Murray decries Nuggets haters who’ve accused him of conserving himself for next season in the face of 2 losses to Golden State Warriors

Fans may not have to worry though. Especially after Odell Beckham Jr.’s recent video where he dubs the Canadian guard with the nicknames, Black Wolverine and Jamal Furray!

NBA Twitter reacts to Super Bowl winner OBJ giving Jamal Murray two new nicknames

A good nickname can determine the impact a player has on the court. Kobe Bryant dominated as the Black Mamba, while LeBron James reigns supreme as the King of the NBA.

Now, a new viral video posted by NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has revealed two new nicknames for recovering Nuggets guard, Jamal Murray.

NBA Twitter shared their reaction to the newly dubbed ‘Black Wolverine’ or ‘Jamal Furray’. Most can’t contain their laughter!

The duo I didn’t know I needed 😂 https://t.co/s9q5EmUzPe — Juan Perez (@JayPeezy022) July 28, 2022

My type of humor https://t.co/RoGj3idUYX — TheBlakester 👻 (@BABJ_4444) July 28, 2022

Safe to say, Jamal’s legacy has been given two possible outcomes with the new nicknames, and he can thank Odell for that.

Also Read: “I miss Kobe Bryant”: Nuggets’ star Jamal Murray gets candid about his emotions surrounding the late Lakers legend