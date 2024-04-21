mobile app bar

Jamal Murray’s Hot Take Involving Nikola Jokic Gets Torn Apart by LeBron James’ Former Teammate

Siddid Dey Purkayastha
Published

Jamal Murray's Hot Take Involving Nikola Jokic Gets Torn Apart By LeBron James' Former Teammate

Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and Norris Cole. Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Recently, Jamal Murray claimed that he and Nikola Jokic form the best duo in the league. Undeniably, the Denver Nuggets have been on a generational run for the past few seasons and are currently the strongest contenders for a consecutive NBA title this season. However, LeBron James’ former Miami Heat teammate Norris Cole refuted Murray’s claim of being the best duo in the league alongside the Joker.

In a recent episode of ‘Gil’s Arena’, Cole rejected Murray’s bold claim saying, “I’m going to say cap. Because, they are a great duo but Joker is the one really, you know.” To justify his take, Cole used the example of Anthony Davis and LeBron James and the new pairing between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard to be great. However, Cole believes there is a high level of difference between Jokic’s and Murray’s playstyles.

“When you’re talking about the level of play, like Joker is at the top. You can’t say the same about Jamal Murray. You can say Dame and Giannis are top 10 players every year in the league. LeBron and AD are top 10 players every year in the league,” Cole added. While he agreed that Murray and Jokic’s pairing works out great for the Nuggets, he still wouldn’t pick them as the best duo.

Instead, the 2x NBA champion argued Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to be the best duo playing in a 5-on-5 setup. Though the Nuggets duo has won a championship and continues to be favorites for this year, Cole highlights how it is mostly Jokic carrying the team as a Top 10 player in the NBA. Jamal Murray, although a great player in his own regard, does not compare to his Serbian teammate, as he has never been a top 10 to 15 player in the league.

Complex ranked Jokic and Jamal Murray as the best duo in the league

Even though Cole refuted Murray’s claim, Complex magazine ranked the Joker-Murray duo as the best in the NBA. As per the magazine, while Murray and Jokic might not be the flashiest duo, they are definitely the most productive ones. Unlike Cole, who claimed that Giannis-Dame are the better ones, Complex ranked them second after the Nuggets pair. Other picks in the top 5 included Devin Booker-Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown, and Anthony Davis-LeBron James.

Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Their pairing complements well with Denver’s squad depth and chemistry leading to them winning the NBA championship last year. Though the Nuggets are an all-around team, Murray and Jokic led the team against formidable contenders in the Western Conference. Winning against the likes of KD’s Phoenix Suns and defeating LeBron James’ Lakers nine times since last year, definitely justifies their ranking as the best duo in the league.

Siddid Dey Purkayastha

Siddid Dey Purkayastha

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

