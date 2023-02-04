Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs Warriors? Mavericks Release Injury Report For MVP Candidate Ahead of Game Against Stephen Curry And Co

Dallas Mavericks fans are anxiously awaiting news about Luka Doncic and his availability for their game against Golden State.

Mavericks fans were treated to their first Conference Finals appearance since their 2011 NBA championship last year. They got past Utah and Phoenix in successive tough series before falling to the champion Warriors.

However, they lost quite a big piece of their rotation – Jalen Brunson – to the Knicks this offseason. Brunson, whose dad works in the Knicks’ front office, signed a 5-year, $110 million offer sheet with them.

With Brunson’s departure, Dallas has attempted to fill the gap in by trading for Christian Wood. And in fairness, Wood has been pretty good whenever he’s turned out for them. But it’s amply clear that this is not a championship-worthy supporting cast around Luka.

This makes trade rumors surrounding a Kyrie Irving trade to Dallas quite enticing for Mavs fans. Whether they’ll look past his idiosyncracies and unpredictabilities remains to be seen. But it would definitely bolster the talent pool around him and ease his load.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have emerged as potential suitors for Brooklyn Nets All-Star starter Kyrie Irving, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2023

Is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs Golden State Warriors?

The Mavs are currently 4th in the Western Conference with a 28-25 record. They’re jostling with at least 8 other teams for playoff positioning down the stretch of the season.

They need all the wins they can get in order to secure the highest possible seed. A game against the Warriors, who’re in a similar situation, could really be make-or-break from them.

However, they are going to be without their Slovenian sensation for their contest on Saturday night. Luka Doncic, who suffered a heel injury in their win over New Orleans, will be out of action.

Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee, injury recovery) is questionable for tomorrow night’s game at Golden State. Dāvis Bertāns (left calf strain), Luka Dončić (right heel contusion), Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) and Christian Wood (left thumb fracture) are all out. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) February 3, 2023

Luka Doncic’s stats this season

Prior to walking out of a scoreless game against the Suns, Doncic held the lead in the scoring title race. He was averaging 33.8 points per game, but that average fell to 33 after the Suns game.

Luka bounced back with a 53-point outing against the Pistons. But the Slovenian is still behind Joel Embiid in the scoring title race as things stand.

Doncic has also been staking a claim as an MVP candidate this year. The 23-year-old, however, faces stiff competition from Nikola Jokic, Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo, among others.