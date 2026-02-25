James Harden Says Cavaliers Are Trying to “Build Something Special”, Considers Every Game a Learning Opportunity

James Harden went from playing for a team fighting to make the playoffs to one that’s ready for championship contention. Traded from the Clippers to the Cavs in February, Harden has emphasized multiple times his high expectations of Cleveland.

Advertisement

Following the Cavaliers’ win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday, Harden reflected on what the franchise is building. He scored 20 points and had 4 assists in Cleveland’s 109-94 win, and insisted that he’s learning how to get better in every single game.

The Cavs, who at one point this season, were flirting with the play-in positions, are now 37-22 and #4 in the East, with the same record as the Knicks ahead of them. They can even catch the Celtics who are only two games ahead of them. It’s all about the process, according to Harden.

“Every game is about finding ways to get better,” Harden said post-Knicks game. “Find what works and what doesn’t work, so tonight was just no different. We’re working to build something special and each game is like an opportunity to get better.”

Harden has been on the Cavs’ roster for less than a month, but the good vibes are off the charts already. He’s 36 years old now, and has been part of the NBA for well over a decade. So, he admitted, he knows what it takes to fit into a new environment seamlessly. “For me, it’s all about [scoring] basketball, playmaking, and trying to be a leader, that’s all I can do.”

Harden’s back court buddy on the Cavs is none other than Donovan Mitchell, with whom the Beard has built a good rapport in the short time they’ve spent together. In fact, the two don’t even need to talk much about most of the things they do out on the court. It just naturally comes.

“He’s very very unselfish, but he’s so confident, he can just get it any moment,” Harden continued. “Tonight was just a team effort. It is every night and that’s just one of the beauties of this team.”

“We’re working to build something special.” James Harden talks with Zora Stephenson after the Cavs’ big win over the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/LNOmWNkdRq — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) February 25, 2026

To go with Harden’s score, Mitchell put up 23 and Jarrett Allen added 19. It truly was a whole-team effort that got them over the line. The Cavs are surely going to make the playoffs, and how deep they go will be determined by how well Harden, with his wealth of experience, leads.

One thing is certain: he looks up to the challenge.