19 Days After Using Stevie Wonder to Call Out Referees, LeBron James Expresses Dismay Over Son Bronny Getting Called for a Double-Dribble

The time has finally come when the father and son are equally in the media limelight. While the Los Angeles Lakers registered a win against the Mavericks, the James family’s eldest son did not have a good day. Son Bronny James and the USC Trojans had a terrible game against Arizona Wildcats. Post his game against the Mavs, LeBron James was locked up to his son’s ESPN game, however, the results might not have impressed the King.

While enjoying his son’s game, like any father, LBJ was hyped up but did not like a double-dribble foul call on Bronny James. King James even took to his Instagram story and expressed his dissatisfaction with the referee who gave the foul.

To be fair, as the Instagram video highlights, the play seems completely fine. While in transition, Bronny received a pass from his teammate as he went full throttle with his drive toward the ring. After the pass, Bronny clearly took the dribble just once and made an impressive layup to finish in the paint.

However, the refs did not count the bucket as Bronny looked shocked and disappointed. Furthermore, this is not the first time when LBJ indulged in disagreement with referees. On his 39th birthday, father James had a fine night statistically, however, his game-winning three-pointer was overturned into a two-point shot, which led to the Lakers losing the game against Minnesota.

Post-game, LBJ even referenced Stevie Wonder, the blind Piano player, commenting on the call, which was even reviewed by officials. In retrospect, it does seem like the shot was made from behind the line, unlike the final call.

LeBron James is the best hypeman for his son

Even when King James and Co. registered a much-needed win in their game against the Dallas Mavericks, LBJ was less concerned with his game than his son’s USC Trojans. He was locked into the game as he commented,

“Bronny’s doing well, USC’s been better.”

This is not something new, as James never fails to support his sons during their games. Several viral videos show father James getting hyped up when he shows up to watch his son’s games. Bronny and Bryce James are two of the most anticipated youngsters who will soon join the league.

Even though the Trojans lost the game, Bronny registered 11 points along with 5 rebounds and six assists. Under the tutelage of the great King James, Bronny, as well as Bryce, are sure to excel when they join the league.