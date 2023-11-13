“Kind of Like Taking a Backseat”: Zion Williamson Contemplates Early Season Struggles, Believes Team Performance Will Improve Once He Finds Rhythm

The New Orleans Pelicans registered what was their 4th straight loss of the regular season against the Houston Rockets. Speaking after the game, chief star Zion Williamson claimed that he was still getting used to the new system. The 23-year-old said that he was more of a facilitator of the ball last year. However, a change in the system has meant that he has had to take a backseat and be a little more unselfish, as per The Athletic.

Williamson was confident that the New Orleans Pelicans would get going once he himself got into rhythm. A two-time All-Star, Williamson claimed that the Pelicans had gotten better offensively in recent games and added that he and Brandon Ingram need to be more fluent and smooth on offense. While both have done well individually, the two have struggled as a tandem, something that has also not happened much.

“Last year, I was able to facilitate a lot more. This year, it’s kind of like taking a backseat a little bit and letting everybody else get in their rhythm and being unselfish. CJ’s presence was definitely missed.” he said, before talking about how CJ McCollum’s continued absence has also played a part.

The Pelicans had won 4 of their first 6 games with all 3 of their stars present. However, since McCollum’s injury, they have now lost 5 straight games, the most recent one being against the Dallas Mavericks. Williamson spoke at length about how the team had gotten better since taking up the new system. “Our communication has gotten a lot better on the court. We’re definitely both unselfish. But we’ve got to be able to do it more fluently and smooth in the new offense,” he said, speaking of him and Ingram.

Despite leading the game in the 4th quarter by 10 points at one time, the Pelicans underwent a late collapse and ended up losing 104-101. They now stand at a 4-6 record.

Willie Green claims Houston Rockets’ physicality led to his team’s downfall

Despite both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram showing flashes of brilliance against the Rockets, the team has struggled when the two have played together, being outscored by the opposition by 23 points in the 130 minutes they have both been on the court. That number has increased since then, considering the Mavericks loss.

Willie Green claimed after the Rockets game that it was Houston’s physicality that led to his team making mistakes. “They did a great job of being physical, climbing into our guys, scratching, clawing, and not allowing us to catch the ball. That’s what teams are going to do, especially against the really good teams. We’ve got to take care of the ball and get quality looks. If we do that, maybe the outcome is different,” he said.

The Pelicans had a total of 7 turnovers in the 4th quarter alone, compared to 9 in the first half against the Rockets. That, Green suggested, was a result of their offense not taking care of the ball, which might eventually lead to a greater role, like before, for Zion Williamson, as the Pelicans rush to find a solution.