“These Multi-Billionaire Athletes”: Emmanuel Acho Slams LeBron James for Duping Fans With Hennessy Ad

LeBron James is a phenomenal basketball player, and he also does a lot of good in the world. But geez does he make it difficult to like him sometimes. His latest PR stunt is the perfect example of why.

LeBron sent a tweet out on Monday teasing “The decision of all decisions.” Decision is a loaded word when it comes to LeBron thanks to his infamous made-for-TV breakup with the Cleveland Cavaliers in which he left them for South Beach and the Miami Heat. In fact, he even acknowledged that with the hashtag #TheSecondDecision.

All it took was that one tweet to send the NBA internet hive into a frenzy. There were two prevailing schools of thought. One was that this was some bit of marketing, the other was that LeBron was announcing that he would retire at the end of this year. Believers in the latter caused ticket prices for Lakers games to surge as fans tried to make sure they could see the King one last time before he hung them up.

As it turns out, the skeptics were right. LeBron was teasing a partnership with cognac maker Hennessy. He’s never going to outrun the cornball allegations after this.

Everyone has since been piling on LeBron, including former NFL stalwart, Emmanuel Acho, who said, “You’re LeBron. There’s no amount of money that Hennessy could have paid you to have all of your loyal fans genuinely up in arms wondering if you’re retiring.”

Acho is absolutely right, and he didn’t stop there. “I can’t imagine how many people spent hard-earned money on Lakers tickets, just to have you announce that it’s a Hennessy deal,” he added in frustration.

“Let a low-level player that needs the money do that. I’m tired of seeing these multi-billionaire athletes hit fans with the okey doke as if fans haven’t dedicated time, hard-earned money, wages and way too much emotional bandwidth into what these athletes are doing,” the former Eagles star asserted.

Its understood that we live in a capitalist society, so there’s no point in getting too upset about it because most people would do the same thing. The way this was rolled out though is just so cynical and manipulative.

Many saw LeBron’s tweet for the slop it turned out to be, but for those that spent $600 to see the Utah Jazz clinch their lottery pick in April, our deepest condolences. Let’s hope it turns out not to be a load management day for LeBron as he prepares for the playoffs.