Jimmy Butler and Warriors Are in “Honeymoon Phase” After a “Marriage of Coincidence,” Says NBA Insider

Feb 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler (10) drives for the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. (5) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors pulled off a desperate move to bring six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler to San Francisco despite his initial disinterest in joining the franchise. After the Warriors’ biggest target, Kevin Durant, declined a reunion with the team, the Dubs quickly shifted their focus to Butler, who was publicly pleading for a team to take him away from the Miami Heat.

Anthony Slater discussed Golden State’s sudden change of plans and how everything came together for the team at the trade deadline. The Warriors insider revealed that the team had their eyes on KD for nearly a week leading up to the deadline, but they underestimated how much the two-time MVP didn’t want to come back.

The idea of his return had started to pick up steam after KD’s business manager and Warriors owner, Joe Lacob, were seen talking courtside during the Suns’ last contest in Golden State. However, one conversation with Stephen Curry was enough for the team to back off their pursuit of the star forward and force them to fix their eyes on the disgruntled Butler. Slater said,

“(After talking with Kevin Durant) Steph Curry knew right away that Kevin didn’t want to come back.”

Slater noted how Butler had preferred the Phoenix Suns before the trade but eventually came to terms with the fact that wasn’t happening, so a trade to Golden State served as a decent consolation prize. Slater continued,

“(Jimmy Butler and the Warriors) had a marriage of coincidence but now they’re in the honeymoon phase.”

The Warriors look to be back on track with back-to-back wins since acquiring Butler.

Jimmy Butler is already beloved by the Golden State Warriors

Known for his unpredictable personality, it was questioned how the 35-year-old Butler would fit with his new team. However, both Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr have already made it known how much they love having Butler’s tenacious talent on their team.

Following the team’s convincing victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, Curry said,

“He’s like the exact opposite player of me. I took 16 3s and he shot one. He got to the free throw line a lot, dominated the paint. I dominate the perimeter. It has the potential to be really fun.”

Kerr hasn’t been shy in his praise either, saying,

“That’s the key to me. It’s the swagger [Butler] gives us. He gives confidence to the rest of the group, including Steph and Draymond… This is the whole point of the deal, to inject that confidence and presence Jimmy brings.”

After months of tension and suspensions, Butler has seemingly found a home for himself in Golden State, where he has looked visibly more joyful. Only time will tell how his tenure continues once the honeymoon stage comes to an end, but as of now, Butler has been a welcome addition to the Warriors.