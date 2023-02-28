Jimmy Butler Girlfriend 2023: Who is Heat Star’s Alleged Girlfriend Kaitlin Nowak

Jimmy Butler is easily Miami’s best player at the moment. The 6-time All-Star has established himself as a successful offensive and defensive star who can make crucial plays in crunch time. His performance in the last playoffs proved his ability to perform under overwhelming pressure.

What makes Butler so crucial is his keen sense of both defense and offense. Butler is capable of defending multiple positions and utilizing ingenious strategies to even guard much bigger players. Offensively, even though he is just averaging 21.9 points per game, Butler can turn on the Heat whenever the need arises.

Off the court, Jimmy is a ladies man. He has had a colorful dating life, that, rumor has it, had a certain Disney star-turned-pop singer partake in it. However, it is currently unclear whether he is currently in a relationship or not. He has been linked to many women but one name stands out – Kaitlin Nowak.

Who is Kaitlin Nowak and is she dating Jimmy Butler?

Kaitlin Nowak is reportedly a model and allegedly Jimmy Butler’s girlfriend. However, there is no substantial proof to this claim and Butler’s relationship status remains unclear. So, in essence, there is no way to ascertain whether Nowak and Butler are actually in a relationship. However, the two have certainly been involved in the past. Jimmy and Kaitlin have a daughter together who is named Rylee Butler.

In 2019, Jimmy famously missed his first three games with the Miami Heat in 2019. He was reportedly by Kaitlin’s side as she gave birth to their daughter Rylee. Even Eric Spoelstra congratulated him. But Jimmy is inherently a private person. He hasn’t spoken or posted much about his family or private life. Kaitlin and Jimmy don’t follow each other on Instagram either.

Jimmy has been linked to a lot more women. These rumors have been sometimes been substantiated but mostly remain verified. One celebrity who Jimmy certainly went out with is Selena Gomez in 2020. This also raises questions at Kaitlin and Jimmy’s relationship status.

Did Selena Gomez date Butler?

As per E! News, Selena Gomez and Jimmy Butler hung out on multiple occasions back in 2020. They were even spotted grabbing dinner together. The source speaking to E! News also confirmed that the two had been out together in New York a few times but Selena wasn’t ready to settle down at that point in her life. The ‘It Ain’t Me’ singer was said to be ‘keeping her options open,’ but as per reports she liked Butler.

“They hung out a few times while Selena was in New York City. Jimmy asked her to go to dinner and they had a great time. It’s very casual and she’s open to seeing where things go, but isn’t settling down just yet.”

There is no clear evidence to suggest whether they both actually went on dates or it was just a casual interaction. Selena and Jimmy haven’t ever commented on the situation. Gomez was recently again linked to another celebrity, Drew Taggert, with a very similar narrative. So, the rumors, at the end of the day, regarding Selena and Butler’s link-up, remain rumors.

