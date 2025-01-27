“Jimmy Butler!”: Suns Fan Kicked Out Of Game For Yelling Heat Star’s Name At Bradley Beal

The rumor about Jimmy Butler joining the Phoenix Suns in a deal that will also involve Bradley Beal has been going on for a while. As there is no confirmed timeline made public yet, some Suns fans are starting to get a little impatient. During a recent game against Washington, a fan was kicked out after yelling the Heat forward’s name.

Advertisement

With 36 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Beal was standing at the charity stripe to shoot free throws. A fan was trying to be disruptive by yelling “Jimmy Butler” at the top of his lungs and was being disrespectful toward the player.

Beal’s wife was also in attendance, sitting in the front row. Beal drained both the free throws and the Suns went on to claim a comfortable 119-109 win over the Wizards. The 31-year-old contributed 20 points with three rebounds and four assists in the second consecutive win for the Suns.

Suns fan kicked out of the game for yelling “Jimmy Butler” while Bradley Beal was shooting free throws. Bradley Beal wife was spotted in the front row of the section per her Instagram account. This was during the 4th quarter with 36 seconds left in the game. pic.twitter.com/AwabFPZTQD — 🌵 Mr. Az (@MrAzSports) January 26, 2025

After the fan’s voice was heard around the arena, he was spotted being asked to leave immediately. It’s possible that it was Beal’s wife who asked the authorities to take that action. No part of what the fan did can be justified because as much as the Suns fans want to see Butler in their colors, it’s not Beal who is holding out the trade.

While he holds power over his destination due to his no-trade clause, it has been reported that he wouldn’t mind get traded as long as he’s comfortable with the team he’s landing on. Despite constantly being embroiled in trade rumors, he’s remained the ultimate professional. So, to see a Suns so-called ‘fan’ treat him this way is disheartening to say the least.

The trade market is buzzing and yet awfully quiet ahead of the deadline. Some complications in the trade scenario are delaying the process. While the Suns are adamant about bringing in Butler as their third star starter behind Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, the Heat are not interested in Beal.

In this situation, they are looking for a third or even fourth team to be involved in the trade so that they can come up with an agreeable deal for all the parties. While all of this is going on behind the scenes, Beal being targeted by the Suns fans is unfortunate.