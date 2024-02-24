JJ Redick Net Worth: What Is ESPN Analyst’s Net Worth in 2024?

JJ Redick is known for being one of the best shooters in NBA history. With the virtue of having an accurate jump shot, Redick was a professional in the NBA for 15 years. Across his respectable career, the Duke Blue Devil alum represented six franchises – the Orlando Magic, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Philadelphia 76ers, the New Orleans Pelicans, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Dallas Mavericks.

After retiring, JJ Redick immediately joined ESPN. Apart from working as an analyst, Redick also gained a lot of traction due to the popularity of his podcast – The Old Man and the Three. Having had a successful NBA career and being one of the best personalities in the sports analysis industry, fans wonder what JJ Redick’s net worth is.

Introduction

JJ Redick was a role player his entire life. However, the 6ft 3” guard was an asset for the teams that he represented. Due to his pin-point shooting, Redick was capable of changing the outcome of the game within a few minutes. Further, having a high basketball IQ resulted in JJ being productive even without a ball.

Even before retiring, JJ Redick entertained and educated basketball enthusiasts through his podcast – The Old Man and the Three. Since 2021, Redick has been one of the best analysts, who has been able to break down different aspects of the game extremely well. Over the years, Redick also became a fan favorite because of fearlessly sharing his bold claims coupled with the fact that he would often question other analysts for some of their baseless takes.

Early Life/School/College

JJ Redick was born in Cookeville, Tennessee, on 24th June 1984. Redick has been surrounded by sports all his life – his father played college basketball for Ohio Wesleyan University, his elder sisters played for Campbell University, and his younger brother was a tight end for Marshall University.

After two mediocre seasons, JJ had an incredible junior year in high school. Representing Cave Spring, the sharpshooter recorded 28 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4 assists. As a five-star recruit in his senior year, Redick put up 28.3 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists and was also the MVP of the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Redick chose to play for Coach Mike Krzyzewski at Duke University for the entire four college years. In his time as a Blue Devil, Redick averaged a staggering 19.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. Apart from racking several individual accolades, the pure shooter also closed his college career as the leading scorer in ACC history. Quite accurately, the guard is often regarded as one of the greatest players in Duke University history.

NBA Career

The Orlando Magic picked JJ Redick with their 11th pick of the 2006 NBA Draft. For six and a half years, the guard was a member of the Orlando Magic, averaging 9.2 points per game before joining the Milwaukee Bucks in 2013. After a brief stint with the Bucks, the Los Angeles Clippers acquired Redick in the summer of 2013.

JJ would go on to have the best years of his career for the Clippers. He was promoted as a starter and put up some incredible stats – 15.8 points on a 46.6% FG and 44% 3FG.

After parting ways with the LA side in 2017, Redick bounced around the league for four years, representing three other franchises – the 76ers, the Pelicans, and the Mavericks – before hanging up his boots in 2021.

Net Worth

JJ Redick has a net worth of $50 million in 2024.

Movies/TV

JJ Redick was the first active NBA player to launch a podcast in 2016. After hosting podcasts for Yahoo! Sports, Uninterrupted, and The Ringer, Redick decided to start his own media company – ThreeFourTwo Productions.

He has one of the most popular basketball podcasts called The Old Man and the Three which first premiered during the pandemic in August 2020.

After retiring in 2021, Redick joined ESPN as an on-air sports analyst and is one of the big names on First Take.

Charities

JJ Redick is also respected for his contributions to society. Apart from providing equal opportunities for underprivileged youth through the JJ Redick Foundation, he has also actively engaged in numerous charitable activities over the years.

FAQ

How many rings does JJ Redick have?

JJ Redick has 0 rings. Even though he never won the coveted championship, Redick did come close when the Orlando Magic advanced to the 2009 NBA Finals.

How much money did JJ Redick make in the NBA?

Across his 15-year NBA career, JJ Redick earned $116,423,821.

What did JJ Redick say about Doc Rivers?

Considering the awful form of the Milwaukee Bucks, JJ Redick criticized Doc Rivers for often making excuses for his postseason failures. Redick didn’t mince his words when he asked his former coach to take responsibility for his adversities rather than pinning the blame on the players.

“I’ve seen the trend for years,” Redick said. “The trend is always making excuses. Doc, we get it. Taking over a team in the middle of the season is hard. Just like getting traded in the middle of the season is hard for a player. We get it. But it’s always an excuse. It’s always throwing your team under the bus.”

After receiving a lot of backlash on social media, Redick revealed that he wasn’t going to backtrack on his comments.

What was JJ Redick known for?

JJ Redick was known for being one of the best catch-and-shoot players in the league. He’s now known for being one of the best analysts.