“If I was LeBron James, I’d Skyhook”: Shaquille O’Neal Wanted Lakers Legend to Take Over KAJ With His Trademark Shot Before He Did it With a Fadeaway

Both Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James have several records in their names, having had some of the longest and most successful careers in NBA history. So, they know how to break one in style. Still, the Diesel had a suggestion for The King as he was nearing the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar record.

Shaq, who is on the #8 spot in NBA’s all-time scoring list wanted James to do it with a specific move when he crosses KAJ with the Bucks and Lakers legend witnessing it happen from the sidelines.

Shaquille O’Neal wanted LeBron James to Skyhook when he took over Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as #1 scorer

In a recent segment of the pregame show on NBA on TNT, while watching James swishing some Skyhooks in practice, the host Adam Lefkoe asked “Mr. Master of Marketing” as he called Shaq, how he’d suggest James should do it.

O’Neal said if were LeBron James he’d do it with a Skyhook.

“If I was him, I’ll do that (skyhook),” said Shaq.

LeBron was hitting skyhook 3’s in warmups 👀 pic.twitter.com/I6Qy0RJror — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2023

But James, whose sons Bronny and Bryce James both wore Air Jordans courtside, wrote the history against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday with the iconic fadeaway shot that he credits Michael Jordan for.

One of the most amazing things I’ve see in person. Proud of you brother @KingJames pic.twitter.com/Db4EvjFRnE — Romeo Travis (@RomeTrav) February 8, 2023

James is now officially the NBA’s #1 scorer of all time

With his sons, wife, and mother in the stands, and several other big names along with Kareem witnessing him breaking his record on a historic night, James was quite proficient with his 38 points converting four out of his six shots from downtown and 65% of his field goal attempts.

However, with the whole Lakers team helping him get to the record, and OKC shooting over 50% from the 3-point line and 53% of their field goal attempts, the Thunder stole the game 133-130 right under the Lakers’ nose.

Not so sweet end to the big night as the Lakers are now 25-30, with a 1.5 game differential with the young Thunder team, who are not even trying to contend this season.

