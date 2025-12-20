Joe Mazzulla Jokes About Boosting Home Security by Getting a Wolf

Joe Mazzulla has never been a figure to crave the limelight. He doesn’t care much about anything else outside of winning basketball games. However, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t draw the interest of fans across the league. Even in his dull moments, there’s something to love about the Boston Celtics head coach and his recent interview was no different.

Advertisement

Mazzulla recently joined 98.5 The Sports Hub to discuss the state of the Celtics. The conversation eventually took a life of its own, steering into his personal life.

The former West Virginia product normally doesn’t provide much information about himself, but chose to break down his barrier this time. He revealed the depths of a conversation he had with his wife, which may come as a bit of a shock to fans.

“We obviously have a dog, but I’m trying to convince [my wife] to get a wolf that just kind of roams the area of our house, as kind of an extra layer of protection,” Mazzulla revealed.

Guard dogs are quite common, but a guard wolf is certainly unheard of. People may think Mazzulla is joking since it isn’t legally allowed to have a wolf as a pet. However, he does have a bit of a reputation for unorthodox beliefs. Take the way he likes to sleep for instance.

Mazzulla may not be playing basketball at a high level on a nightly basis, but he is leading a team which does. This means he needs to get his 8 hours and then some.

“I got really worn down and tired halfway through my first year. I just took a different approach and was like, how can I optimize to make sure I’m at my best as a coach, so sleep is really important, and mouth tape plays a part in that for me,” Mazzulla said.

Yes, you heard that correctly. Mazzulla sleeps with a piece of tape covering his mouth. As unconventional as it seems, that’s typical Mazzulla behavior.

Maybe down the line, his wife might allow him to have a wolf. With a wolf guarding the house, he might finally sleep a little better … or not, wolves are predators after all!