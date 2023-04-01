“Joel Embiid Has Been the Most Dominant”: Damian Lillard Doesn’t Want an MVP Who Has Already Won Twice in a Row

As the 2022-23 regular season is coming to an end, the NBA MVP race is getting as tight as it could get. Nikola Jokic has taken over Joel Embiid once again for the top spot after the Sixers’ big man sat out the game against the Denver Nuggets.

People were assuming Jokic would miss the game as he did against Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks a few weeks back, but after the opposite turned out to be true, the tables turned once again.

However, Damian Lillard still thinks Embiid should be winning the highest individual honor this season and not Jokic because he has won it for two straight seasons already.

Damian Lillard shares his thoughts on 2023 MVP, prefers Joel Embiid

While he has been officially rested for the season, the Blazers guard has been getting some time to think and elaborate on things apart from Portland’s contention.

As he found himself out of the MVP race on NBA.com, the 7x All-Star shared his thoughts on The Dan Patr Show, on who should be the winner this season. And he thinks it shouldn’t be the one who has already won it twice in a row.

“Joel Embiid,” Lillard said. “I picked Joel Embiid because he’s – I feel like he’s been dominant all season long. His team is winning, I feel like he could’ve won it the last two years. I think because he’s been the most dominant player.”

“Joel Embiid”

Is Lillard making sense?

Quite certainly not. If you think why LeBron James has just 4 MVP awards, that’s the reason. Voter fatigue. We are not choosing the President of the United States here, are we?

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won six, Michael Jordan won five, and neither of them deserved less. Then why should we get biased now after a guy has just won two?

Just to make it more competitive? It does not make sense. This was probably the most competitive MVP race in the league’s history. And it shouldn’t end the way it has gone in the past few weeks.

If someone is good enough, irrespective of how many he has won, he should be the MVP. It is a sport and should remain that. Sports in general, in the recent years, has already been influenced a lot by politics, let’s not make it even more complicated.