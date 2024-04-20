Joel Embiid Hops Back on Sixers Injury Report Ahead of Game 1 vs Knicks at Madison Square Garden

The Philadelphia 76ers fans sure seem to be going through one hell of a turbulent ride at the moment. Initially losing almost all hope of making the playoffs this year after the injury to Joel Embiid, Philly fans were soon seen rejoicing again after Joel Embiid made his return. Unfortunately, their happiness seems to have been short-lived as the team’s star center has been listed on the injury report again ahead of a crucial Game 1 against the New York Knicks.

According to the NBA’s official injury report, the Philadelphia 76ers have listed Joel Embiid as ‘questionable’ for the team’s first matchup in the series against the New York Knicks. Embiid’s questionable status is due to the fact that he still hasn’t recovered completely from his knee injury.

Being the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, Joel Embiid’s absence sunk the 76ers’ formerly impressive season record to the point where the team was about to give up on making the playoffs this year. However, Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., and the rest of the 76ers squad made sure to keep their club within striking range. And once the big man made his return, fans saw the team go on a five-game winning streak along with a massive victory in the Play-in tournament.

On both sides of the ball, ‘The Process’s influence is beyond crucial, so it is a massive positive that the player has not been ruled out completely ahead of this matchup. However, even if the big man does play, he will be risking re-aggravating his injury. Or worse, suffering something far more grave.

If the big man does indeed become available to feature in this contest, Philadelphia 76ers head coach, Nick Nurse will have to find a way to balance this possibility with how much the team needs him. This will likely result in the player receiving a soft minutes restriction, as the team and fans alike will hope it the best of both worlds can be reaped.

However, will that be enough against the soaring New York Knicks tonight? Only time will tell.