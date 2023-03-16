“Joel Embiid is Lurking Like the Loch Ness Monster”: Skip Bayless & Shannon Sharpe Favour Sixers Big Man to Win MVP Over Nikola Jokic

The in-form Philadelphia 76ers played against the Cleveland Cavaliers and were dominant right from tip-off. With Joel Embiid recording a staggering 36-point, 18-rebound, 3-assist, and 4-block performance, the Pennsylvania-based franchise grabbed a huge 118-109 win.

Beginning their 3-game road trip with a victory, Philly has now lodged their 6th win in a row. During this 6-game span, the Cameroonian big man has been on a tear. Playing almost 35 MPG, the 29-year-old has been dominant on both sides of the court and recorded 36.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 2.5 blocks per game.

Amid his recent performances and the Denver Nuggets’ losses, JoJo has now become the new betting favourite to lift the first-ever Michael Jordan Trophy.

“Joel Embiid has been nothing short of sensational”: Shannon Sharpe

Despite Nikola Jokic putting up some monstrous numbers, the Denver Nuggets have suffered 4 straight losses.

Keeping the same in mind, the analysts on “UNDISPUTED” spoke about Embiid’s chances at the MVP award at the conclusion of the regular season.

Shannon Sharpe started the conversation by talking about the Sixers’ big man’s “meteoric rise”. The former NFL star said:

“Joel Embiid’s been phenomenal over the last two weeks. At that point of time, Nikola Jokic was the MVP, but considering the slide they’ve been on and the meteoric rise that Joel Embiid’s been on, rightfully so that he should be the betting favourite. 6 games winning streak, the Nuggets been on a 4-game skid. And Joel Embiid has been nothing short of sensational during that 6-game winning streak. So yeah, he should be the favourite.”

Giving his two cents, Skip Bayless lauded Embiid for his incredible defensive outings.

“On defense, he has now lurking in the lane like the Loch Ness Monster. Last night he’s just taken my breath away, blocking shots that they didn’t see coming.”

JoJo’s stats from the 2022-2023 season

Averaging 30+ points per game in all the months, except October (27.2 PPG), Joel has been having a great campaign.

Over the span of 55 games, the 6-time All-Star has been stuffing the stat sheet – 33.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game.

Certainly, the reigning scoring champ can dethrone the Joker to be the new #1 rank on the upcoming MVP Ladder.

