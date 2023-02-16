Joel Embiid passes Allen Iverson by becoming the fastest 76er to reach 10,000 points

Joel Embiid is an MVP candidate, an All-Star, an All-NBA, and the 76ers big man is also the proud owner of a massive record for the franchise, ahead of Allen Iverson.

Embiid has been a member of the 76ers since they drafted him in the 2014 draft with the third overall pick. It took a while for Embiid to get onto the court for Philly though.

He didn’t play his first two seasons in the league, missing both years due to a foot injury. However, when he came back in his third year, you could tell he was going to be a force to be reckoned with.

In just 31 games of action in year three, Embiid averaged 20.2 points per game, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game. He was sensational, and the 76ers knew they had landed a megastar.

However, they had no idea that he would end being second place in MVP voting for 2 straight years, and that he would eventually go on to surpass another 76ers legend.

Joel Embiid has reached 10,000 career points 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dCY5KQrdni — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2023

Joel Embiid passes Allen Iverson on his way to 10,000 points

Tonight, the 76ers took on the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Joel Embiid was close to reaching a big milestone. With 29 points in the game as Philly won 118-112, and with his points tally, the 76ers’ big man has reached 10,000 points.

Allen Iverson took a quick 378 games to reach that mark, but Embiid managed to beat his record by taking only 373 games to reach the incredible milestone.

Joel Embiid has reached 10,000 career points 👏 The fewest games (373) needed to reach that mark in 76ers history, passing Allen Iverson (378). pic.twitter.com/7Zoo6XktPR — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 16, 2023

During the game, Embiid tacked on a whopping 14 rebounds as well, chipping into an already incredibly strong season where he’s once again in the MVP conversation.

Passing Allen Iverson is no small thing either. Iverson is one of the greatest 76ers of all time, and he was the last star to lead the 76ers to the Finals.

Embiid is hoping that he can one day beat Iverson and make more 76ers history by reaching the Finals and winning it, but for now, his impressive scoring streak is something to cheer about.

For the year, Embiid is averaging 33.1 points per game, a career-high, and the second-highest mark in the league behind Luka Doncic. This is the second year in a row where Embiid is averaging over 30 a game.

76ers on the quest for a title

As it is every year, the 76ers are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. They hold a 38-19 record, good for 3rd in the East, one game back of the Milwaukee Bucks and three games back of the Boston Celtics.

James Harden came into this season taking a pay cut to help the team, and he said this might be the best chance he has to win a title. There is a rejuvenated sense of energy with this 76ers squad this year, and they know that it’s title or bust after coming so close every year.

