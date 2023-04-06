Joel Embiid Strengthens Grip on 2023 NBA MVP by Passing LeBron James on This Scorer’s List

Feb 10, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) embrace before the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Rarely will players have the opportunity to pass someone like LeBron James. The King of the all-time scoring list has been overtaken but it is on another list of sc0rers and who else but the current hot topic, Joel Embiid.

The Philadelphia 76ers center is doing everything for his team. Despite a lot of question marks surrounding the build of his team, it looks as though he will finish the season strongly.

Just last night he put up 52 points in a big win vs the Boston Celtics. There is no doubt that he is now the firm favorite for the MVP award. Sure the argument against him might also have some legs but the case in his favor is only strengthening by the minute.

Joel also added more medallions to his legacy by passing the NBA’s current all-time scoring leader in a scorer’s list. A feat that no doubt cements his own legacy as a scorer.

Joel Embiid passes LeBron James to make history. He is on pace to average more points per game than the King

Embiid has now passed LeBron James for career points per game. He is currently averaging 33.3 points per game and will likely take the league’s scoring title this year.

Thanks to his sublime efforts he has also pushed up his own scoring figures. Joel is now averaging 27.2 points per game, which happens to be higher than LeBron James’ career average.

Joel Embiid just passed LeBron James for 5th all-time in career scoring average. He’s averaging 27.2 PPG in his CAREER, just under MJ, Wilt, KD, and Elgin Baylor. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KUUWmnfXH0 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 6, 2023

He only trails Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, and Kevin Durant in career average. To pass the King is nothing short of legendary.

Only three active players have a higher ppg than LeBron James – Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic, and now, Joel Embiid.

*Doncic doesn’t yet qualify for this list as he has not played enough games.

Joel Embiid’s sensational performance vs the Boston Celtics

All it takes is one game for vote casters to acknowledge greatness. Just take a look at Joel Embiid. His case was strong all year but it took a stretch of games for him to go off and for his opponents to regress to change the narrative.

Now everything is firmly in his favor. In last night’s game, a 52-point performance to lead the 76ers past the Celtics, it felt like the moment of coronation.