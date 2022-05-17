“Joel Embiid wanted Bradley Beal all along, not James Harden!”: Bill Simmons explains why 76ers could participate in swap of the Beard with Wizards star, this offseason

NBA analyst Bill Simmons makes massive claim about what Joel Embiid and the 76ers really wanted instead of James Harden

The two players may have only been together for half a season. But, it appears that the duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid isn’t quite all it was cracked up to be.

Joel Embiid was far from being the problem here. The man had an MVP-calibre season, which was followed up by a similarly impressive performances in the postseason… when healthy, at least.

The problem, by all accounts, has been James Harden. When he first came to Philly, the man looked like the prime version of himself. But, fast-forward a couple games, and suddenly he doesn’t really know how to play basketball anymore.

This fact must have been especially hard for Embiid to take, given that he wanted the Beard there… or did he?

NBA analyst Bill Simmons recently revealed a very interesting story about the 76ers franchise player, that you will want to hear about. And spoiler alert, James Harden won’t like this report one bit.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: “Vince Carter, Zach Lavine, Nique and ME!”: LeBron James disregards Michael Jordan in his all-time dunk contest roster

Bill Simmons revealed that Joel Embiid never wanted James Harden, wanted Wizards’ Bradley Beal instead

If you may not be aware already, Bradley Beal went down with a wrist injury this season, for which he needed to undergo season-ending surgery.

Why is this important? Well, because it may have changed the outlook of the 76ers’ future for the next decade.

Speaking on the matter of who Joel Embiid would ideally want by his side ahead of next season, here is what Bill Simmons had to say.

“I would bet money on, If I had to bet… If there was an 8-1, 7-1 odds on a sign-in trade for Bradley Beal and James Harden, I would bet on that. That’s who (Joel) Embiid wanted in February, nobody believed me. I think that’s what they wanted all along. Beal got hurt, and Embiid begrudgingly accepted the Harden trade.”

We won’t lie, that’s quite the bomb to drop.

So, with all this in mind, what does the future hold? Will James Harden be traded to the Wizards? Would Bradley Beal and Joel Embiid be a good pairing? Would they be able to win a championship together?

Frankly, this whole situation is a tad unlikely, but hey! Anything could happen.

During the offseason, watch this space.

Also Read: “Spencer Dinwiddie has a $1 bonus if Mavs win the title, not $1 million”: Former Nets point guard will get a hilarious reward if Luka Doncic and Co win it all