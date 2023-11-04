“Joker In The West”: Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Hypothesize Over James Harden And The Clippers’ Chances For The 2024 NBA Title

James Harden went rogue during his China Tour earlier this summer, demanding a move to the Los Angeles Clippers. Now, just a few days after Harden’s deal got finalized with the Clippers, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce discussed the Championship odds of the Los Angeles side.

Before the season commenced, according to several analysts, the likes of Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers were favorites to come out of the West. With the addition of James Harden, the Los Angeles Clippers have propelled themselves to the same tier as the Western Conference powerhouses.

Paul Pierce isn’t confident enough to pick the LAC as one of the frontrunners to win it all. However, on the latest episode of KG: Certified, the Truth went on to call them the “Jokers” and the “wild cards” of the West. Implying that the Clippers could be a squad that could shock big powerhouses, the Boston Celtics legend said:

“You know what the Clippers are? They like that Joker in the deck. Like that Joker you got in Spades that you keep lowkey, right? They like that Joker in the West.”

Garnett further stated that the Clippers could witness all four of the stars – Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard – playing some great basketball, considering that they all are searching for larger contract extensions.

Shaquille O’Neal has big expectations for James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers

While the Boston Celtics legends only displayed enough faith in the Los Angeles Clippers to regard them as “wild cards” and “Jokers” of the West, Shaquille O’Neal has bigger expectations for them.

Shaq believes that the 2024 Championship is the Los Angeles Clippers’ to lose. During an appearance on Inside the NBA, the TNT analyst revealed his expectations from this Clippers’ squad.

“For players of this caliber, Kawhi [Leonard], PG [Paul George], Russel [Westbrook], and James [Harden], it’s championship or bust. Another big-name guy. You know, the Clippers, for the past four or five years have been very iffy… but, if they don’t win a championship, they don’t win a championship, it doesn’t work.”

The Los Angeles Clippers are surely one of the most star-studded teams in the modern NBA. With four potential future Hall-Of-Famers on their roster, Ty Lue does have to figure out the starting lineup and the rotations.

Several analysts suggested unique lineup options. Kendrick Perkins explained why bringing the Beard off the bench would make the most sense for the California side. However, the take was soon dismissed by Patrick Beverley.

For all we know, the team could explore the option of starting all four superstars with Ivica Zubac playing as the center.