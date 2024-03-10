Jonathan Kuminga Describes Warriors Feeling Stephen Curry’s Absence Amidst Ankle Injury: “Doesn’t Mean We Go Out There and Lose”

Jan 24, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) high fives guard Stephen Curry (30) and head coach Steve Kerr as a time out is called against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors recently failed to defend their pride in the absence of Stephen Curry. Amidst the talisman’s ankle injury, the franchise suffered a 113-126 home defeat against the San Antonio Spurs. Following the misery, Jonathan Kuminga described the entire situation while shedding light on the team’s desired mindset.

Curry had to remain on the sideline after incurring a right ankle injury in the last game against the Chicago Bulls. Throughout the latest clash, his absence from the floor became evident in the shortcomings of the Warriors. Soon after the conclusion of the match, Kuminga reflected on these struggles while revealing his viewpoint.

The 21-year-old candidly mentioned, “We got a great team to compete against anybody. Of course, we gonna feel Steph’s absence but that can’t be a reason – because Steph not playing we are losing. Obviously, he comes in and he changes the game but just us missing him doesn’t mean we have to go out there and lose”.

Hence, Kuminga admitted to the franchise’s reliance on its talismanic figure. Yet, he refused to tie down the reason behind the team’s defeat to the unavailability of the 4x champion. The youngster showcased faith in the roster while believing in the capability of the rest of his teammates.

In Stephen Curry’s absence, Jonathan Kuminga will have to step up as the team’s best player this season, and that can often mean having to drag an entire team to victory by himself. With the player averaging 15.7 points on a very efficient 53% from the field (as per Basketball Reference), it is clear that Kuminga has it in him to elevate with more minutes. And fans will be beyond happy to know that if his statement is any indication, he won’t be satisfied before he does what is required to win.

Stephen Curry’s positive update

Ahead of the Spurs game, the franchise provided an update on Stephen Curry’s injury status while downplaying the extent of its seriousness. Emphasizing that there is no “structural damage” in Curry’s ankle, the franchise made it clear that the 35-year-old will return soon. Hence, his absence may only last between three to ten days.

Therefore, the 2x MVP may miss the upcoming Spurs match too, serving as a huge blow to their postseason hopes. Averaging 26.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game, as per Basketball Reference, Curry remains the key figure within the roster. Consequently, his unavailability serves as a major source of concern for the management.

With two consecutive defeats, the pressure once again piles on the organization to turn things around. They undoubtedly remain in contention for the play-in tournament at the moment. Yet, the supporters certainly hope for a more secure run to the playoffs while aiming for silverware.