Analyst Says 60% Percent Chance Warriors Trade Jonathan Kuminga by January 20, 15 Days Before Trade Deadline

The never ending saga of Jonathan Kuminga’s future in Golden State may finally be nearing its conclusion as the trade deadline appraoches. It’s clear that Steve Kerr doesn’t see him as a part of his plans, and doesn’t trust him even when the team is short-handed. But it’s a story we’ve heard over and over again in recent months. Just how likely is Kuminga to exit the Warriors truly this time?

Monte Poole recently analyzed the Kuminga situation, and for those who want this unhappy marriage to end, it’s great news. Golden State appears to be actively eyeing a trade package that would send their 2021 No. 7 Draft Pick away.

What’s greater news is the fact that the Warriors may not wait until February 6th (Trade deadline day) to ship Kuminga off. The Congolese baller may be on a flight out of San Francisco as early as January 20th, the day their mammoth home stand ends in a bout against the Raptors.

On the Dubs Talk Podcast, Poole stated, “Warriors have done their homework on all the possibilities, they have a list ranking all the possible outcomes.”

“60% chance Kuminga is moved by the end of the homestand on January 20th,” he added.

There have been a number of teams interested in landing Kuminga, and among those who believe most strongly in his potential are the Sacramento Kings. A deal involving him and Malik Monk moving on, with other franchises potentially joining in to turn it into a multi-team trade, is very much on the cards.

The 60% chance that Poole talked about was just of Kuminga leaving before January 20th. The probability, in all fairness, will go higher and higher as February 6th approaches.

Kuminga will be desperately looking to leave this part of his life behind. He last played a game on the 18th of December against the Suns, which means it’s been weeks since he even repped the Warriors.

It seems baffling, because in September Kuminga signed a $48 million, two-year deal with Golden State. And a year of that has just gone to waste. So for any team willing to take him on, it would essentially be on an expiring contract.