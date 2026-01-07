mobile app bar

Analyst Says 60% Percent Chance Warriors Trade Jonathan Kuminga by January 20, 15 Days Before Trade Deadline

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google news
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) stands on the court before a play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center.

The never ending saga of Jonathan Kuminga’s future in Golden State may finally be nearing its conclusion as the trade deadline appraoches. It’s clear that Steve Kerr doesn’t see him as a part of his plans, and doesn’t trust him even when the team is short-handed. But it’s a story we’ve heard over and over again in recent months. Just how likely is Kuminga to exit the Warriors truly this time?

Monte Poole recently analyzed the Kuminga situation, and for those who want this unhappy marriage to end, it’s great news. Golden State appears to be actively eyeing a trade package that would send their 2021 No. 7 Draft Pick away.

What’s greater news is the fact that the Warriors may not wait until February 6th (Trade deadline day) to ship Kuminga off. The Congolese baller may be on a flight out of San Francisco as early as January 20th, the day their mammoth home stand ends in a bout against the Raptors.

On the Dubs Talk Podcast, Poole stated, “Warriors have done their homework on all the possibilities, they have a list ranking all the possible outcomes.” 

“60% chance Kuminga is moved by the end of the homestand on January 20th,” he added.

There have been a number of teams interested in landing Kuminga, and among those who believe most strongly in his potential are the Sacramento Kings. A deal involving him and Malik Monk moving on, with other franchises potentially joining in to turn it into a multi-team trade, is very much on the cards.

The 60% chance that Poole talked about was just of Kuminga leaving before January 20th. The probability, in all fairness, will go higher and higher as February 6th approaches.

Kuminga will be desperately looking to leave this part of his life behind. He last played a game on the 18th of December against the Suns, which means it’s been weeks since he even repped the Warriors.

It seems baffling, because in September Kuminga signed a $48 million, two-year deal with Golden State. And a year of that has just gone to waste. So for any team willing to take him on, it would essentially be on an expiring contract.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

Share this article

Don’t miss these